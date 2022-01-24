Snowden Lane Partners, Estancia Capital Partners Secure Extended $50 Million Credit Facility

The New Loan, Enabled by Estancia Capital Partners, Will Allow Snowden Lane to Execute its Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, and one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the category, together with Snowden Lane’s majority investor, Estancia Capital Partners (“Estancia”), today announced that Snowden Lane secured an expanded $50 million credit facility from ORIX Corporation (“Orix”). This marks the second time Snowden Lane expanded its Orix relationship since securing an initial facility in 2018.

The new funds, secured with Estancia’s support and coupled with Snowden Lane’s increasing profitability, will allow Snowden Lane to continue its strong growth and momentum through 2022 and beyond. In 2021, Snowden Lane added over $2 billion in client assets for a record recruiting year. In recent weeks, the firm added three additional advisor teams with approximately $750 million in client assets.

“We’re thrilled with today’s announcement, as this expanded facility enables us to enter the next phase of our growth with non-dilutive capital,” said Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO of Snowden Lane Partners. “We’re fortunate to have such a strongly supportive and committed partner in Estancia, who recognized early on the potential in our business and have been instrumental in enabling our success. Estancia deserves tremendous credit for enabling us to secure this loan.”

Added Takashi Moriuchi, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Estancia: “This is a natural next step in our relationship with Snowden Lane, as we always seek to partner with our portfolio company management teams to develop clear growth strategies that maximize value. The team at Snowden Lane has built one of the most respected brands in the wealth management space, and this expanded loan facility will allow them to further capitalize on opportunities across the ever-changing RIA community.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, and Wells Fargo, among others.

Similarly, Estancia has raised $420 million in committed capital and nearly $150 million in co-investment capital across two funds, completed 12 platform investments and 16 add-on investments over the last decade.

Snowden Lane has 124 total employees, 70 of whom are Financial Advisors, across 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

The firm is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. Snowden Lane further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

About Estancia

Estancia is a Financial Services Sector-Specialist firm focused exclusively on providing buyout and growth capital for Small to Lower Middle-Market Financial Technology, Tech-Enabled Business Services, Wealth and Asset Management companies. As the lead investor, Estancia establishes partnerships through both control and minority equity investments. It pursues management buyouts, private ownership transitions, growth initiatives, recapitalizations, carve-outs, and platform add-ons. To view Estancia’s website, please visit: www.estanciapartners.com

