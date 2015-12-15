Polkadot Community Prepares to Stage Its Most Spectacular Event of the Year

Zug, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2022) – Polkadot’s rapidly growing global community is putting the final touches to its flagship annual conference, Polkadot Decoded, on June 29th and 30th.

The spectacular summit features in-person events in four major cities, numerous side events plus various parties in which people will gather to watch a rolling live stream featuring all the key presentations from more than 100 speakers.

The venues in all four host cities are fast approaching capacity, such is the eagerness of the Polkadot community to connect and learn more about the ecosystem.

Official event supporters Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies are now urging all those eager to catch the talks in real time to register for the online streams in advance.

NFT Experience

When each attendee accesses the official live stream on the first day of Decoded, their NFT will evolve, completing a stunning, unique metamorphosis.

Not only have W3F and Parity put the wheels in motion to deliver this innovative NFT experience, they have also fine-tuned the event to help deliver an unforgettable community-focused summit for all attendees.

Bertrand Perez, CEO of Web3 Foundation, said: “We value our supporters across the world and encourage the local Polkadot communities in all countries to organize their own events.

“These events could include social gatherings, panels and networking events. Or you could consider hosting an event to allow people to gather together to watch the live streamed talks.

“With such a huge volume of talks scheduled, covering every aspect of the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems – and with many of their respective parachain teams featured – there really is something for everyone.”

Many cities involved in Decoded

In addition to the four main in-person venues, many other cities are involved in Polkadot Decoded.

Some communities have won the rights to host official side events for their local supporters through an on-chain voting process.

But there will also be numerous non-official gatherings too so that people can watch the live streams together.

The first two editions of Decoded were confined to online streams only due to pandemic measures – so the community is more eager than ever to make the most of the relaxed rules.

Polkadot Founder, Dr Gavin Wood, is scheduled to speak to audiences in both New York and Buenos Aires.

Mexico City is ready to host major community party

Buenos Aires is now the main location for the wider Latin American audience within Polkadot, and attendees will be gathering at C Complejo Art Media in the Argentinian capital’s central Chacarita district. This is a fashionable new arts and culture complex housed in a converted metal works. Talks will mostly be in Spanish and address aspects around community building, social networks in the age of Web3 and the future scope of NFTs beyond collectibles.

Meanwhile, the local community in Mexico City will host its own event, a ticketed closing party on the evening of June 30th for more than 500 attendees at Espacio Cripto.

Moonbeam set to manage New York event

In New York, embracing the true spirit of decentralization, Polkadot parachain Moonbeam will be managing responsibilities. The Moonbeam team is working on a great two-day program that includes all of the original speakers, plus a few more. The venue is Webster Hall, a nightclub and concert venue in the East Village of Manhattan.

New York attendees will hear from Adam Carver of Bitgreen, a climate-positive blockchain that conserves critical rainforests, finances clean infrastructure, and protects vulnerable communities.

Also slated to appear on day one are representatives from Manta Network, Parallel Finance, Acala and Equilibrium, while Shawn Tabrizi of Parity will take a close look at XCM (cross-consensus messaging).

The packed schedule extends into a second full day of talks.

Unique venue chosen for packed Berlin program

The Berlin audience will be treated to a packed schedule across two stages. Subjects include Kusama Use Cases for Your Home, Next Generation Smart Contracts with WASM and How to bring DeFi to one billion people.

Speakers from Centrifuge, SubQuery, Astar, and Robonomics are all involved.

The venue secured for Polkadot Decoded’s European base is the brand new Wilhelm Hallen in the north of Berlin. This is a former ironworks aiming to become a hub for the creative industries.

The main exhibition space is an old soot-stained brick structure with exposed iron trusses, given a modern twist with contemporary art pieces.

China venue switches to Hangzhou

The venue for China has moved from Shanghai to Hangzhou. This city has been chosen because it is a major hub for Polkadot’s Chinese community, a home for a number of parachain team members, and a key center for blockchain talent in general within China.

Hangzhou, a city with more than 10 million people, has excellent transport links. Decoded has booked a perfect venue: the Hangzhou Canal Culture Publishing Center, for the summit.

This is a former power plant that was converted into an environmentally-friendly arts complex in 2019. It is an impressive structure, and one of the central features of a major urban renewal effort coinciding with Hangzhou’s preparations for hosting the 2022 Asian Games in September.

On the agenda in China are talks from Litentry, Phala Network, Gear Tech and Open Square on day one, with CESS Cloud, Bifrost and PolkaWorld among the day two representatives.

Away from China, demonstrating the scope of Polkadot’s global reach, official side events include an opening party and networking event on June 28th in Seoul, Korea and a viewing party with food, drinks and DJs in Valencia, Spain.

