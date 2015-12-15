VYRE Network Welcomes Bernard Lu Chong as International Acquisitions & User Experience Advisor

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2022) – VYRE Network (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, “VYRE”) is pleased to announce that Investor and International Business Advisor Bernard Lu Chong is joining the VYRE team as International Acquisitions & User Experience Advisor. In this role he will advise the Company on growing international content, development of international growth strategies to open new territories and bring new users to the VYRE platform, enhance the user experience, and create more international advertising revenue opportunities. Lu Chong brings years of tech and media experience to the table, along with key international relationships and a passion for creating quality content from around the world.

Mr. Lu Chong is an ambitious serial entrepreneur with a degree in Electronics Computer Engineering who has orchestrated numerous successful tech and media partnerships. He is a natural businessman armed with an immense passion for intellectual growth and is a savvy investor whose portfolio ranges from traditional brick and mortar businesses to angel investments in tech startups.

As early as grade school, he was already selling products through his involvement in the family shoe business. While studying at University he ventured into several businesses, most notably in the recycling industry. After finishing his studies he took over the family business, World Balance, and transformed it into one of the most popular local footwear companies in the Philippines. During this time, he diversified his portfolio by going into several other investments, with stakes in animation – ASI Studios; radio and communications – Energy FM; F&B – Tim Hortons/Kko Kko; entertainment – RKB Productions; IT – Thirty One Digital/Beepbeep.ph; and his newest ventures in the Esports Industry, and BrenPro Inc.

Bernard will bring his expertise in building companies such as ASI Studios, a company that primarily engages in the business of film and interactive entertainment, with offices in Singapore and the Philippines. Among its works are the first Filipino anime drama series aired on Philippine free television (GMA 7) titled “Barangay 143,” which was co-produced with Singapore’s August Media Holdings and Japan’s TV Asahi; and “George of the Jungle,” which was produced in collaboration with DreamWorks and BrenPro, Inc., a multimedia company focused on tech, events and gaming related content such as Mobile Esports Arena(MeSA), Bren Esports, BrenProTV and Next Talents.

VYRE is continuing to expand its international distribution channels and content diversity. This is being done by adding to the international focused channels such as “It’s Espanol” (Spanish), “Vasool TV” (Bollywood), and the Asia Pacific Islander channel.

Identifying the market opportunities and innovating the user experience will be the first objectives I will focus on. I believe there are immense opportunities in the international market available for VYRE to pursue. – Bernard Lu Chong.

From day one I knew that Bernard would be an asset for VYRE’s growth by seeing his current businesses and hearing the steps he took to grow them to having millions of users. Learning the international landscape in business is just what we needed. I’m honored to be able to learn from someone who has done it before. – David Hill, President VYRE Network.

VYRE will continue to build international growth in steps while collecting various catalogs that merge cultures through film, TV series or documentary format. You can find curated international content through the VYRE app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android, iPhone, Samsung Smart TVs around the world.

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free streaming platform with worldwide reach through apps on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android, iPhone, Samsung TV s and on the web. Focused on Generations X, Y and Z, VYRE Network sets out to become the most relevant content streaming company for those of all ages, backgrounds and interests.

VYRE Network has three Operational Divisions – Distribution, Live Stream and Studios & Productions. Currently there is a selection of 16 channels, including Sports (football, boxing & documentaries), Music (Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop & EDM), Lifestyle (Cooking & Travel), Family, and Comedy. Vasool TV (Hindi) and It’s Español TV (Spanish) are VYRE s international based channels, with Vyre Africa, Vyre Asia, and Vyre Brazil launching shortly.

