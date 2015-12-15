Post Acute Analytics Closes Series C Funding to Accelerate Growth of Next Generation Technology Solution

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Post Acute Analytics (“PAA”), the leading provider of end-to-end SaaS and clinical solutions that empower healthcare providers and payers to positively impact the total quality and cost of care, announced today it closed its Series C round of financing, led by Warburg Pincus and Dorilton Ventures, with participation from existing investors that include Generator Ventures and Concord Health Partners. In addition, Rubicon Founders, a Nashville based firm founded by Adam Boehler, also participated in this round of financing.

“Our ability to develop world-class technology and deliver on our client’s goals directly results from our team’s hard work and dedication. But, more importantly, through these, we are impacting and improving patient lives,” said Post Acute Analytics CoFounder and CEO Saqib Akhter. “This latest round further validates our purpose and shows confidence in our ability to drive the transformation of care delivery.”

PAA is improving patient lives by actioning real-time insights across a connected healthcare system. Its AI platform, Anna™, permits total transparency, in real-time, of a patient’s journey through the post-acute continuum and enables proactive interventions to prevent negative quality and cost events. PAA currently partners with seven of the top ten health systems, major national health plans, as well as national and regional post-acute providers.

“Dorilton continues to invest in disruptive innovation and technology solutions within the post-acute care sector and is thrilled to further back Post Acute Analytics,” said Darren Fultz, Co-Founder, CEO of Dorilton, and a member of PAA’s Board of Directors. “This investment will further strengthen their operations and support their next phase of growth.”

Adam Boehler, Founder and CEO of Rubicon Founders, added, “Rubicon is focused on healthcare companies that offer innovative solutions that improve peoples’ lives while also lowering healthcare costs. Post Acute Analytics is a perfect example, and we are pleased to support them in their efforts to impact how post-acute care is delivered.”

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $80 billion in assets under management. The firm’s active portfolio of more than 245 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 21 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $100 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com.

About Dorilton

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies, and its people achieve their full potential. Dorilton is headquartered in New York with additional offices in London and Houston. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

About Rubicon Founders

Rubicon Founders is an entrepreneurial healthcare investment firm focused on building and growing transformational companies. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, Rubicon brings together a core team of investment, operating, and technology professionals who work to put patients and doctors first. Rubicon invests and partners to build meaningful businesses that create enduring value by transforming the way people receive care.

About Generator Ventures

Generator Ventures is an investment platform focused at the intersection of senior care, technology, and healthy aging. Generator seeks to assemble a purpose-built ecosystem where portfolio companies, limited partners and syndicate partners strategically collaborate to create value and deliver meaningful outcomes to older adults, families, providers, payors, and society at large.

About Concord Health Partners

Concord Health Partners is a healthcare-focused investment firm with a strategic approach that aligns the interests of investors and portfolio companies. Concord invests in companies that have the potential to enhance the value of care through technologies and solutions that lower costs, improve quality, and expand access to care.

