VideaHealth Best-in-Class Dental AI Solution Receives Regulatory License from Health Canada

Innovative company brings new standard for dental AI to millions of Canadians

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MDEL—VideaHealth, the leading dental artificial intelligence (AI) solution provider, today announced it received a Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL) from Health Canada for Videa Caries Assist, an AI-powered dental caries (cavity) detection algorithm. Crafted with efficiencies and ethics in mind, VideaHealth’s AI and software solutions help dentists better analyze patient X-rays and capture faster reimbursements and provide greater transparency and accuracy for treatment recommendations.

Achieving MDEL in Canada follows VideaHealth’s recent FDA 501(k) clearance of Videa Carries Assist and its trial that demonstrated how the company’s cavity detection AI algorithm significantly improved dentists’ diagnostic accuracy without introducing new workflow steps. The FDA trial showed that VideaHealth’s AI helped dentists identify more true cavity regions while simultaneously reducing their identification of false regions. The study also highlighted how VideaHealth’s AI helps dentists regardless of their experience level. Earlier this year, a joint study with VideaHealth partner Heartland Dental revealed similar findings.

Florian Hillen, founder and CEO of VideaHealth, said, “We’re excited to partner with dentists and industry-leading DSOs within Canada’s innovative dental market as we work together to bring the power of AI to all. VideaHealth’s core mission is to expand clinical access to our sophisticated AI so we can provide more effective preventative care for millions of people.”

Videa Caries Assist lets dentists strengthen their clinical expertise with VideaHealth’s Videa Factory, which houses over 100 million data points to help reduce potential AI bias in dentistry and provide comprehensive benchmarks for data trends, pathology detection and treatment recommendations. Videa Factory is a powerful data set that both new and experienced dentists use to enhance clinical expertise and decision-making.

About VideaHealth

Founded in 2018 and born out of Harvard and MIT artificial intelligence (AI) research, VideaHealth is on the mission to improve dental patient health through the power of AI. VideaHealth’s platform drives the improved quality of care for patients by using AI to augment the diagnosis and treatment planning capabilities of providers. Partnering with leading DSOs across the country, VideaHealth is committed to helping usher in the age of preventative care in dentistry. Backed by leading venture capital firms Spark Capital, Zetta Venture Partners and Pillar VC, and angel investors, VideaHealth is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.videa.ai.

