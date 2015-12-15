PowerSchool Awarded SIIA CODiE Award for Best Data Management Tool and EdTech Breakthrough Award for School Information System Solution Provider of the Year

Celebrating PowerSchool’s Industry Leadership in Data Management and School Information Systems

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced it won SIIA’s prestigious CODiE Award for Best Data Management Tool and was recognized by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards as the School Information Systems Solution Provider of the Year.

The CODiE Awards from SIIA are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program celebrating the best in education technology. PowerSchool was awarded Best Data Management Tool for its Unified Insights™ analytics platform. Unified Insights offers actionable insights for educators to improve student, district, and administrative outcomes. Through the platform’s aggregated data and reporting dashboard, educators benefit from expanded attendance, behavior, and coursework analytics along with robust solutions for MTSS, risk analysis, student social and emotional learning, and talent management among other proficiencies.

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards are analyzed, evaluated, and scored by an expert panel of judges focused on the criteria of innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact. PowerSchool SIS stood out as a “breakthrough” EdTech solution from the more than 2,250 nominations from the global education technology industry. As the leading K-12 student information system, PowerSchool SIS provides secure and flexible tools to improve operations, boost productivity, and otherwise support district operations.

“As we continue to support schools around the country, we are incredibly honored to receive these awards that showcase how our products make a difference at all levels of a school system,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer, PowerSchool. “Our goal is to power brighter futures with unified technology, and our Unified Insights and PowerSchool SIS are examples of our many solutions that enable students and educators to streamline their day-to-day school operations and have data at their fingertips to drive key instructional decisions.”

The SIIA CODiE Award Finalists are determined by expert judges and then reviewed by SIIA members and an expanded team of experts, including educators and administrators. CODiE Award winners were announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries across the globe.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

