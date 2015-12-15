Ronald Merriman Named to the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 List

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that former nVent Director Ronald Merriman has been named to the 2022 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100. The Directorship 100 list recognizes directors who “serve as role models in promoting exemplary board leadership, oversight and courage in the boardroom.”

“Ron served as a director of nVent’s board since the spin in May of 2018. He joined Pentair’s Board of Directors in 2004 and has had a long history with the business. Ron was a key contributor to help nVent spin as an independent company, navigate through the challenges of the pandemic and provide valuable mentorship to the nVent management team. Ron – thank you for being a valued leader, partner and director. Congratulations on this prestigious recognition,” said nVent’s Chief Executive Officer Beth Wozniak.

Ronald L. Merriman

Ronald L. Merriman served on nVent’s Board of Directors from the company’s launch until May 2022 and is the former Chair of nVent’s Audit and Finance Committee. Mr. Merriman is a retired Vice Chairman and partner of KPMG LLP, a global accounting and consulting firm, where he held various leadership roles from 1967 to 1997. At KPMG LLP, Mr. Merriman served as a Vice Chairman of the Executive Management Committee. He also led KPMG’s Global Transportation and Logistics Practice and its Global Healthcare Practice and served as its U.S. Liaison Partner for Asia. More recently, Mr. Merriman founded Merriman Partners, a management advisory firm, in 2003 and served as its managing partner from 2004 to 2011. Prior to that, he served as managing director of O’Melveny and Meyers LLP, a global law firm, as Executive Vice President of Carlson Wagonlit Travel, and as President of Ambassador Performance Group, Inc. Mr. Merriman has served as a director of Realty Income Corporation since 2005.

NACD

NACD is a nonprofit membership organization for corporate directors that work together to serve as trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

