PowerSchool Expands Naviance to Improve College, Career, Military, and Life Readiness for Students of All Ages

Following significant increase in usage over last year, PowerSchool continues expansion of Naviance with deeper integrations to core systems and additional functionality from a new acquisition

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has expanded Naviance to improve college, career, military, and life readiness for students of all ages. This builds on the momentum of the last year where Naviance saw strong growth in both usage and engagement by students, educators, and families.

These updates will offer more functionality for Naviance users thanks to deepening integrations with core systems and additional functionality from a new acquisition. Specifically, these updates include:

Streamlined integration between course scheduling in PowerSchool SIS and Naviance’s Course Planner . This allows students to put together a multi-year course plan for their middle and high school courses aligned with their post-secondary plans. Available for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, students will experience greater alignment between student course plans, graduation requirements, and overall future preparedness.

. This allows students to put together a multi-year course plan for their middle and high school courses aligned with their post-secondary plans. Available for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, students will experience greater alignment between student course plans, graduation requirements, and overall future preparedness. Increased connectivity between Naviance and Schoology Learning, the leading K12-focused learning management system, and a core component of PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom® solution. Available for the 2022-2023 school year, teachers and students can access the Naviance College, Career, and Life Readiness Curriculum, an interactive, self-paced learning experience with lessons on social-emotional learning, financial aid, interpersonal skills, college search, and career exploration.

Additionally, with PowerSchool’s recent acquisition of Headed2, students of all ages will benefit from state-specific career and technical education exploration, along with career and military pathway planning. The robust system designed to support life readiness for elementary students is already used by millions of individuals each year with state-specific portals for all 50 states and statewide contracts with California, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

“By extending college, career, and life readiness tools to elementary learners, we are helping all K-12 students explore opportunities and dream of possibilities, which can help close equity and access gaps that often come from biases engrained in students from a young age that can follow them beyond high school,” said Marcy Daniel, PowerSchool Chief Product Officer. “With these updates to Naviance, we are providing students with the interoperable tools they need to more easily access and learn about their path after high school.”

Over the past year, Naviance has seen strong growth in usage and overall impact on student success, including a 15% increase in student usage year-over-year. Engagement between students and key stakeholders has also been on the increase; in 2021, Naviance facilitated 1.3 million connections between students and colleges and universities, up nearly 10% year-over-year. Additionally, utilizing Naviance over the past year, students completed 47 million personalized college searches, allowing them to select from more than 90 different search criteria to find the perfect college fit (up 14% year-over-year).

Learn more about Naviance by PowerSchool at https://www.powerschool.com/solutions/naviance-by-powerschool/.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

