StrikeReady Takes Home 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Organizational Excellence

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–An AI-driven security company, StrikeReady today announced it has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the Organizational Excellence category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.





StrikeReady was recognized for integrating all aspects of cybersecurity from top to bottom, beginning to end, in the most cohesive way possible. Judges were looking for nominees who provided a detailed and comprehensive cybersecurity approach and demonstrated its effectiveness.

“We are truly honored to be a 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award winner, particularly in the Organizational Excellence category,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. “As we see a dramatic increase in the amount and sophistication of cybersecurity attacks, organizations need a comprehensive cloud-based security operations and management platform to protect them so they can sleep at night. We work tirelessly empowering cyber defenders by increasing their skills and knowledge and assisting them with automation via our threat management and incident response platform powered by an advanced AI security assistant to handle the pace and sophistication of cyberattacks.”

“We are so proud to name StrikeReady as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like StrikeReady are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady Inc. is a cybersecurity startup based out of California. The company was founded in 2019 and offers the industry’s first cloud-based security operations and management platform that enables organizations to increase the effectiveness, efficiency, and affordability of their security operations, while empowering and augmenting cybersecurity teams with institutional knowledge and automation.

StrikeReady is backed by several Bay Area VC firms, along with executives from FireEye, CrowdStrike, Zscalar, and others.

StrikeReady has won numerous awards and mentions in the short time that it has been in existence, including 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award, Global Infosec Awards 2022, Intellyx 2022 Digital Innovator Award, 2022 Govies Awards, 2022 CODiE Finalist Best Emerging Technology, 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, 2021 CyberSecured Awards, American Security Today ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award 2021, Security Today’s Product of the Year Award 2021, Globee’s Disruptor Award 2021, and CB Insights 2021 Cyber Defender.

