PT Mitra Sangkara Abadi (MSA) Sign Agreement with ARK36 – Cyprus

Jakarta, Indonesia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 14, 2022) – One of the most interesting Blockchain Startups from Asia, PT Mitra Sangkara Abadi (MSA), owner of the Sangkara Token ($MISA) has signed a token purchase agreement with the Digital Asset Management Fund, ARK36, from the Republic of Cyprus within the European Union.

The fund, ARK36, is well-known, and also holds an official license from CySEC, which is the Cyprus regulator as part of the wider European Union framework.

ARK36, represented by its Executive Director, Mikkel Morch, has agreed to purchase Sangkara Tokens ($MISA) in stages up to a certain amount. This purchase is part of the stake investment from PT Mitra Sangkara Abadi itself. ARK36 sees the Sangkara token ($MISA) as a highly interesting token going forward within the Sangkara ecosystem .

The token purchase will be used by MSA to strengthen the token itself and also to acquire more underlying assets within the ecosystem. With the launch of an NFT For organic agriculture, ARK36 sees the potential of the Sangkara Token ($MISA) as a native token for financing its entire ecosystem. Also positive is the initiation of MSA in the Digital field, such as music and film, which will possibly bring positive developments for the Blockchain world in Asia and wider.

The CEO of MSA Agustino Wibisono accompanied by advisor from MSA Harry Karsa, said, “This collaboration is the first step for MSA, Token Sangkara ($MISA) to penetrate the entire Global Market. Even though we started everything from scratch, we are now ready to compete.”

Contact Details:

Mitra Sangkara Abadi PTE LTD

Boulevard Office Tower

6th Floor Suite B1-B2

Tanah Abang

Central Jakarta

Indonesia

Email: [email protected] [email protected]

