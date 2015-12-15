Q2 Announces the 2022 Innovation All-Stars Contest Winners

Q2 recognizes bank and credit union customers and fintech partners for innovative apps that deliver exceptional customer experiences and new revenue opportunities

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced the winners of its first-ever Q2 Innovation All-Stars Contest. The contest recognizes Q2 bank and credit union customers and fintech partners who have achieved extraordinary outcomes through the Q2 digital banking platform, delivering new revenue streams, and providing innovative apps to transform account holder experience for consumers and businesses that expect much more from their financial institutions.

Q2 customers and partners were selected based on the following categories: ‘best use of the SDK’ and ‘best widget’. The four winners were announced at an event at Q2 Stadium on June 13, 2022, where their innovative work was recognized and showcased. In addition, Q2 will make a donation to a charity of each winner’s choosing.

“We are proud to recognize Citadel Credit Union, Visions Federal Credit Union, Finotta and Ren who have positioned themselves on the leading end of innovation within our industry, maximizing their impact for their customers and members,” said Carlos Carvajal, chief marketing officer, Q2. “We congratulate these organizations for successfully transforming the financial experiences for their users.”

The 2022 Innovation All-Star Award recipients were chosen for their creation of the following solutions:

Citadel Credit Union: Citadel Credit Union created a new Mastercard Balance Transfer solution to streamline the balance transfer process for its members. With a modern user-friendly experience, it automates the notification of member requests. This improved digital service streamlines and allows the proper teams to review and manage requests more quickly and accurately.

Visions Federal Credit Union: The team at Visions Federal Credit Union created the Feature Central solution to save developers time and allow them to make changes that previously took days in just minutes. Feature Central allows configuration changes of online banking extensions without requiring downtime to deploy those changes, resulting in a seamless online banking experience for members.

Finotta: Finotta created Personified, a highly personalized and gamified user experience that allows financial institutions (FIs) to further personalize their mobile banking experience to increase engagement and in turn, allows FIs to be more competitive and create new revenue streams.

Ren: The team at Ren, through Pinkaloo, created the Flex Giving Account that enables financial institutions to differentiate themselves, engage & attract account holders, and strengthen their digital product ecosystem, all the while making a greater impact in their communities and better positioning themselves to be account holders' primary financial institution.

To learn more about how these financial institutions and fintech companies developed their innovation through Q2 Innovation Studio, please click here.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder–from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

