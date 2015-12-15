Crypto Finance to Support Tron Blockchain and Its Native Token

Zurich, Switzerland–(Newsfile Corp. – June 15, 2022) – TRON, one of the largest and most popular public blockchains, has announced that TRX will be supported by Crypto Finance. More TRON-based tokens are expected to be added in the near future.

Image source: Tron

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8506/127924_e7131aff44a6bb96_001full.jpg.

As part of Deutsche Börse and licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA, Crypto Finance provides trading and asset management services to institutions, including banks and financial service providers.

In September 2021, the TRON ETN “VTRX” was listed on Deutsche Börse, and Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, among other national exchanges in the EU. With the support of Crypto Finance investors can directly invest in the underlying asset on a secure, compliant, and regulated crypto infrastructure.

“We continue to push the boundaries and add more and more cryptocurrencies to our platforms,” said Jan Brzezek, CEO and Founder of Crypto Finance. “Clients can now securely trade and store the token that powers the TRON ecosystem, TRX. Our FINMA-regulated brokerage and custody services provide clients seamless market access across this wide range of storable digital assets.”

With Crypto Finance’s support, TRON network will have access to:

Storage: Non-custodial private key infrastructure on the highest-grade hardware security modules

Custody: Fully regulated and compliant custody service for financial intermediaries

Trading: 24/7 regulated and licensed by FINMA to provide liquidity for banks and financial service providers

“This is yet another milestone in TRON’s global push and goal to become an all-inclusive global settlement layer that powers the next generation of cross-border payment systems. It is also a reflection of the community’s effort to keep up with evolving regulatory standards in the crypto industry,” said H.E Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.

About TRON DAO

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of June 2022, it has over 96.3 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.3 billion total transactions, as reported on TRONSCAN. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the over-collateralized stablecoin USDD was announced on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Media Contact

Feroz Lakhani

[email protected]

About Crypto Finance

Crypto Finance – a FINMA-regulated financial institution and a member of Deutsche Börse Group, offers professional digital asset solutions. This includes one of the first FINMA-approved investment firms with 24/7 brokerage services, custody, infrastructure, and tokenization solutions for financial institutions, as well as the first FINMA-approved manager of collective assets for crypto assets, with an active, rules-based, and index-based alternative investment fund offering, including the first Swiss crypto fund. With a team of over 100 employees, Crypto Finance is headquartered in Switzerland and has a regional presence in Singapore. Since its founding in 2017, the company has received numerous awards, including Crypto Valley Top 50 Blockchain Company, Top 100 Swiss Start-up, and winner of the Swiss FinTech Award 2019.

Media Contact

Chris Benros

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127924