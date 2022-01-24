Rapid Silicon Selects GS Microelectronics for Outsourced Manufacturing and Operations Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#opensource–Rapid Silicon, a provider of AI-enabled application-specific FPGAs based on open-source technology, today announced it has selected GS Microelectronics (GSME), a global provider of Outsourced Semiconductor Manufacturing and Operations (OSeMO) services, to expand on its value-add offerings to startup and mid-size chip design companies. Utilizing these services from GSME underscores Rapid Silicon’s vision to circumvent the barriers brought on by today’s complex and costly manufacturing processes and supply-chain operations and to facilitate innovation that’s not only cost-effective but enables a faster time-to-market.

Rapid Silicon can now provide a more comprehensive and seamless integration of services that not only includes proprietary technology and open FPGA methodology, but manufacturing services and advanced packaging solutions to simplify and speed the design process and enable the next generation of domain-specific FPGAs for diverse target applications. GSME has a close relationship with the world’s leading foundry and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) providers, which enables startups and mid-size design companies not only enter the market but do so with a robust technology that’s on time and on budget.

“Today’s complicated process of semiconductor manufacturing has created a gap between emerging fabless design companies and third-party manufacturing suppliers,” said Farhat Jahangir, founder and CEO of GS Microelectronics. “We are pleased to have been selected by Rapid Silicon to help transcend this barrier and help their customers achieve proven silicon design solutions at advanced process nodes and with next-generation packaging technology.”

“Our selection of GSME underscores our commitment to simplifying the design-to-silicon experience,” said Naveed Sherwani, chairman, president, and CEO of Rapid Silicon. “Our comprehensive service model provides a straight path to ensure our customers’ domain-specific FPGAs will meet and exceed the power, performance and area requirements of today’s industrial IoT, telecom, automotive, and data processing applications.”

About GS Microelectronics

GS Microelectronics, Inc. (GSME) was founded in Silicon Valley in 2021 by a select group of semiconductor industry veterans and visionaries. Focused on providing leading-edge technology solutions for next-generation applications, the company provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC designs at advanced process nodes and with next generation packaging technology. Today, GSME is a global provider of customized silicon design, complete manufacturing operations, and comprehensive quality services for system companies developing complex high-volume ASICs and SoCs. To learn more about GSME, please visit www.gsme.com.

About Rapid Silicon

Rapid Silicon is a leader in AI enabled application-specific FPGAs for diverse target applications. We utilize a combination of open-source software and proprietary AI technology to significantly improve design and simplify the customer experience. To learn more about Rapid Silicon, please visit www.rapidsilicon.com.

Contacts

Diana Kandah



Rapid Silicon



[email protected]