Blue Hexagon Expands Vertical Market Reach, Securing Multi-Cloud Platforms with Deep Learning Threat Detection

Blue Hexagon gains customer traction by successfully defending key industries, including eCommerce, energy, healthcare and insurance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Hexagon, a leading agentless cloud-native AI platform, today announced the successful deployment of Blue Hexagon Cloud Security in several vertical markets, including eCommerce, energy, healthcare, insurance and others. The significance of these key industries ignites the accessibility of cloud security on a large-scale level to markets worldwide.

Blue Hexagon offers security solutions to protect the most vulnerable and sensitive data businesses possess. Blue Hexagon’s cloud security spans network, datastores, accounts, subscriptions and instances of an entire cloud infrastructure, providing a comprehensive range of security protection.

Using Blue Hexagon to defend multi-cloud surfaces, Centrica, a leading energy service and solutions company, was able to secure their entire multi-cloud infrastructure from day one.

“Deploying Blue Hexagon’s Cloud Security solution for AWS and Azure with just a few clicks, in a matter of minutes, across multiple AWS and Azure subscriptions, was a game-changer or our security team,” said Mark Wootton, Head of Threat and Vulnerability Management, Centrica. “We have a complex environment with many controls, and Blue Hexagon team worked with us on integration with existing solutions including Secure Web Gateways and integrated SIEM. With their engineering team, together made sure all the security finds were tightly integrated with our SIEM platform. I have rarely seen this level of competency and engagement effort from a vendor.”

By deploying Blue Hexagon’s Deep Learning Powered Threat Detection and Response (Cloud NDR) platform, Narvar, a Post-Purchase Customer Experience Platform, was able to secure their cloud-native environments, thwart zero-day threats and prevent operational downtime. With the cloud-native architecture being ideal for speed, scale and portability, it also poses challenges for visibility and risk management, until Blue Hexagon.

“We handle more than seven billion interactions every year for 125 million consumers in 38 countries, and those numbers have been rising exponentially since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic,” says Ram Ravichandran, CTO, Narvar. “Securing the cloud infrastructure is paramount for business continuity, and we realized we needed to deploy a security solution that can scale with our operations without creating any disruptions or delays in how consumers interact with their favorite retail brands.”

To read more about Blue Hexagon’s customer traction and successful cloud security deployments, visit the case study page: https://bluehexagon.ai/library-resources/case-studies/

Blue Hexagon has been recognized in Forbes AI 50 for Next Gen NDR innovation; included in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection and Response; named to CNBC’s Upstart 100 list of “World’s Most Promising Startups”; was tested by Miercom as the most effective of four leading security products against the most lethal zero-day malware, ransomware, worms, botnets and evasive malicious threats; and was named to the 2021 CB Insights AI-100 list of “Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups”; CRN’s “10 Hottest AI Security Companies You Need to Know”; and Analytics Insights “Top 100 Artificial Intelligence Startups to Lookout for in 2021”. The company recently won several 2022 industry awards for cloud security including the Silver Globee Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards for Hot Security Technology of the Year for Artificial Intelligence in Security.

About Blue Hexagon Inc.

Founded in 2017, Blue Hexagon is a deep learning AI innovator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response enabling enterprises to adopt the public cloud securely, reduce risk and detect & resolve threats faster. Its real-time deep learning AI engine delivers the world’s highest detection efficacy for 0-day & known threats and at sub-second speed. Blue Hexagon helps customers defend their public cloud workloads, storage and network through an agentless cloud-native security platform for AWS, GCP, Azure & OCI, powered by Deep Learning. It’s the only AI-powered solution that enables CSPM, CWPP, and Cloud NDR in a unified platform for comprehensive protection of public cloud – IaaS and PaaS. Customers can now uniquely prioritize risk, combining both threat detection and misconfigurations, at runtime and continuously.

Blue Hexagon customers protect their business and brand against known and unknown threats including zero-day ransomware and malware, command and control, encrypted traffic attacks, lateral threats, cryptomining and insecure applications or misconfigurations in the cloud. The multi-cloud agentless solution deploys in minutes and integrates with cloud-native stack to help reduce DevSecOps friction and triage delays for faster response.

Blue Hexagon is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and backed by Benchmark and Altimeter Capital. Follow us on Twitter @bluehexagonai or on the Web at bluehexagon.ai.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



[email protected]

949-231-2965