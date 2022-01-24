Game Plan Partners with Interactive Brokers to Provide Free Investor Education Resources to College Athletes

GREENVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#collegeathlete—Game Plan, the leader in total athlete development, announced a new landmark initiative with Interactive Brokers, an automated global electronic broker, to develop the most comprehensive investor education curriculum for student-athletes. Every college athletics department nationwide will receive no-cost access to introductory-level courses from the Interactive Brokers Traders’ Academy on Game Plan’s eLearning platform. The program is now available to all college student-athletes nationwide.

“We work with more than 500 schools across the country, and consistently hear from student-athletes about the need for better financial guidance,” said Vin McCaffrey, CEO of Game Plan. “As the market leader in online investing, Interactive Brokers is able to add practical context to traditional classroom content. They’re an ideal partner for providing college athletes with the fundamentals they need for long-term financial security.”

Interactive Brokers offers clients from over 200 countries and territories the ability to trade stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds from a single unified platform. Investors benefit from Interactive Brokers’ advanced trading platforms and the opportunity to invest globally at market-low trading costs and borrowing rates. Interactive Brokers also provides a suite of free educational resources through its IBKR Campus offering, which includes Traders’ Academy. Game Plan integrates select entry-level courses from Traders’ Academy, which student-athletes will be able to access through the Game Plan platform to continue their investor education.

“Personal finance and investing are increasingly important topics, especially as markets continue to innovate,” said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. “We’re committed to helping the hundreds of thousands of athletes using Game Plan become financially competent so that they can enter the next stage of their journeys with even more confidence.”

Game Plan’s collaboration with Interactive Brokers is one of many powerful initiatives launched this past year to bolster its eLearning and career services platform, which houses an extensive portfolio of courses on an array of topics, including responsible gaming, mental health, DEI, professional development, and academic success.

To learn more about the new investor education program from Game Plan and Interactive Brokers, visit Interactive Brokers on Game Plan.

About Game Plan

Game Plan is a pioneer in the intersection of education, sports, and technology. Since 2008, it has been dedicated to guiding 100% of athletes through 100% of their journey. For more information, visit https://wearegameplan.com/.

About Interactive Brokers

Interactive Brokers is the largest subsidiary of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. It operates the leading electronic trading platform in the U.S. by daily average revenue trades. For more information, visit https://www.interactivebrokers.com/.

