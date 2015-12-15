Real Intent Advances Meridian CDC with Multimode Coverage & Unprecedented 10X Efficiency

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real Intent, Inc., today announced major advances to its Meridian CDC high-performance, multimode clock domain crossing sign-off tool — extending the product’s technology advantages with complete multimode coverage and an unprecedented ten-fold efficiency improvement from root cause grouping and incremental CDC analysis.

Meridian Multimode CDC now offers:

Complete, flat and hierarchical sign-off

Multimode-aware dynamic CDC models for exhaustive functional verification of CDC paths during simulation

CDC analysis enhancements to further improve low noise sign-off, including handshake and interface handling, glitch detection, and reconvergence

To maximize engineering efficiency and extend Meridian CDC’s advanced debug, Real Intent has also added the following:

Root cause groups to enable ten times faster refinement following initial setup compared with traditional manual methods

Incremental CDC technology to reduce analysis and debug iterations wait-time from hours to minutes

Instant schematics loading, coloring, connectivity, and context-specific attribute display

Thirty percent reduction in memory consumption

About Meridian CDC Multimode Clock Domain Crossing Static Sign-Off

Meridian CDC is a high-performance, low noise, multimode clock domain crossing sign-off tool. It enables all aspects of CDC sign-off, including identifying issues related to metastability, loss of correlation, and glitch propagation.

Specifically architected for true multimode clock domain crossing analysis, Meridian CDC performs comprehensive CDC analysis with multiple clocks reaching the flops, enabling all possible clocking modes to be covered in a single run.

Its deep static analysis engines interpret multimode clock structures and automatically eliminate impossible clock and data combinations to generate high precision reports.

For more information on Meridian CDC, please visit: https://www.realintent.com/clock-domain-crossing-meridian-cdc/

About Real Intent

Real Intent provides intent-driven static sign-off EDA software tools to accelerate early functional verification and advanced sign-off of digital designs. Its product capabilities include complete clock domain crossing sign-off from RTL, including multimode CDC; multimode/multi-scenario reset domain crossing sign-off; multimode DFT; and both RTL linting and formal linting. Real Intent products lead the market in precision, performance, and capacity. Real Intent customers include more than fifty major semiconductor and systems companies. Real Intent is headquartered at 932 Hamlin Court, Sunnyvale, CA. For more information visit us at www.realintent.com.

