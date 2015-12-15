Menlo Micro Unveils Latest Switching Innovations at IMS2022
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g—Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro), the company responsible for reinventing the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch technology, will showcase its latest electronic switching innovations at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS2022) in Denver, June 19-24. IMS2022, the world’s premier RF and microwave industry conference and trade show, provides an ideal venue to showcase Menlo Micro’s Ideal Switch products, technologies and RF switching solutions.
The Ideal Switch is the electronic industry’s “Holy Grail” of switching technology, combining the benefits of both electromechanical relays and solid-state switches. Tiny, fast and reliable, the Ideal Switch can withstand extreme temperatures and handle thousands of watts with ultra-low losses. Menlo Micro has reinvented the electronic switch with its Ideal Switch technology, bringing 99+ percent reductions in size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) to dozens of industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics, industrial IoT, and test and measurement.
Menlo Micro experts will provide the following product and technology demos at booth #7110.
- Industry’s Highest RF Power Density: Ideal Switch technology features ultra-low insertion loss, enabling high-power capabilities in new form factors with no need for bulky heat sinks. This demonstration compares Menlo Micro’s best-in-class MM5120 Ideal Switch power handling and thermal performance with traditional GaN RF switches, enabling significant SWaP-C savings for high-power radio designs.
- Ultra-low-loss Reconfigurable and Tunable RF Filters: Software-defined radios require increasing levels of reconfiguration for higher performance and broader frequency coverage. Menlo Micro engineers will demonstrate multiple designs for compact, high-power tunable and switched filter banks based on MM5130 and MM5120 Ideal Switch products. Learn how to quickly prototype new filter designs using X-MWblocks modular RF building blocks from X-Microwave.
- 5G C-Band Beam Steering Antenna: Menlo Micro has implemented a differential phase shifter with Ideal Switch technology, enabling simplified analog/RF approaches to beam-steering antennas. The demonstration antenna operates in 3.5 GHz band—a key part of the emerging 5G spectrum. The antenna contains no motors or mechanical tuning components, has extremely high passive intermodulation (PIM), and operates with very high reliability and microsecond switching speeds.
- Extreme Linearity for Advanced Communications Systems: High IP3 or linearity is critical for maintaining high data rates in highly complex modulation schemes. The Ideal Switch material set is designed for extreme linearity from 100x to 10,000x higher than solid-state switches. This demo will showcase IP3 performance in excess of 95 dBm using specialized PIM testers to measure passive devices such as cables and connectors.
- World’s First Integrated Differential MUX for PCIe Test: Discover what makes Menlo Micro’s MM5600, the industry’s first high-speed differential double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch module, an ideal choice for advanced signal integrity test applications. This demo showcases up to 40 Gbps data rates to meet stringent PCIe Gen 5 requirements, including eye-diagram performance of two MM5600 differential switches configured in a dual DPDT configuration with loopback.
- Latest RF Hot Switching Performance: Meet with Menlo Micro’s engineers to see the latest RF hot switch performance and Ideal Switch roadmap for future enhancements.
