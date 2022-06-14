Tivic Health Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Pacific Daylight Time. The Company has adopted a virtual format for our Annual Meeting to provide a healthy, consistent, and convenient experience for all stockholders regardless of location.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 TIME: 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time WHERE: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TIVC2022

All relevant documents and information relating to the annual general meeting are available in the “Investors” section of Tivic Health’s website. The documents will also be made available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

About Tivic Health Systems, Inc.

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Additional information concerning Tivic Health and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the company operating results, is contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Tivic Health



Cheryl Delgreco



[email protected]

617-429-6749

Investor Relations:

[email protected]