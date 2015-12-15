Reltio Appoints Eric Cross as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned SaaS executive on board to accelerate growth

PARK CITY, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reltio, a leading cloud-native, data management SaaS company that accelerates the value of data for businesses, today announced the appointment of Eric Cross as Chief Revenue Officer.

Cross brings more than two decades of experience leading disruptive, world-class organizations to exceptional results. During his tenure as CRO at cloud computing company Appian, Cross was instrumental in growing revenue by 35%. Similarly, as a key member of the senior operating team at API management company Apigee, Cross helped to grow revenue by 21%, fueling the company’s growth from mid-stage startup through successful IPO and eventual acquisition by Google. Cross also previously served in senior leadership roles at Blue Coat Systems, Citrix Systems, PeopleSoft, and Salesforce.com. In his new role, Cross will lead all revenue-generating operations for Reltio, including sales, customer success, professional services, and strategic alliances. Cross will report to Reltio Chief Executive Officer Chris Hylen.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric, a seasoned leader with a proven track record of building high-performing sales teams, scaling successful companies, and expanding global footprints,” said Chris Hylen, Reltio CEO. “Eric’s leadership experience will be instrumental in accelerating our next phase of growth, and I look forward to his contributions.”

“Reltio’s unique approach to data management is a proven, winning proposition for many enterprises,” said Cross. “Reltio’s award-winning platform, unrivaled focus on the customer, and experienced leadership team have propelled the company’s growth trajectory, and I’m excited to join at this exciting phase of the company’s journey.”

This CRO appointment comes in a period of strong momentum for Reltio. Since its inception in 2011, Reltio has evolved to become a high-growth company serving some of the most recognizable and innovative brands around the globe. Reltio was named a Leader in the 2021 Forrester Wave™ Report for MDM and a Challenger in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for MDM, is ranked the #2 on The Software Report’s list of The Top 25 Data Software Companies of 2022, and in its latest Series E funding secured $120 million, increasing the company’s valuation to $1.7 billion.

Reltio serves companies of all sizes and industries, including 14 of the Fortune 100, and globally recognized customers such as CarMax, Empire Life, National Grid, L’Oreal, Xerox, Takeda, and AstraZeneca. Its customers span a wide range of industries, including life sciences, healthcare, financial services, technology, and retail.

At Reltio, we believe data should fuel companies’ success, not hold them back. Our first-of-its-kind, cloud-native platform unifies multi-source, complex data into a single source of trusted information. Agile enough to fit any company’s needs, it can flex at will – for accelerated data value creation, and ongoing effectiveness. It’s also fully compliant and secure, so data can be acted upon with confidence. Our diverse set of customers — from start-ups to large enterprises in more than 140 countries spanning multiple industries — rely on our award-winning platform to fuel their success. To learn more about Reltio, visit www.reltio.com.

