Renesas Delivers Industry’s Most Complete Intelligent Sensor Solutions for IoT Applications

In addition to the new HS4XXX family of relative humidity and temperature sensors, Renesas is introducing the ZSSC3281 sensor signal conditioning (SSC) IC for highly accurate amplification, digitization, and sensor-specific correction of sensor signals. These new products complement Renesas’ extensive MCU portfolio and embedded AI solutions.

The sensor design process is supported by Renesas’ unique system design platform that significantly eases the prototyping of IoT systems. The Renesas Quick-Connect IoT system consists of standardized boards and interfaces, enabling designers to quickly and easily connect a wide range of sensors to MCU/MPU development boards. The new system also delivers core software building blocks that are portable between boards, greatly reducing coding requirements. Now, instead of writing and testing hundreds of lines of driver code, designers only need to graphically select their sensor and write a few lines of code. All the integration and setup effort happen behind the scenes, reducing the time to a working solution.

Renesas also provides numerous Winning Combinations that combine sensors with multiple other ICs to offer customers an elevated design platform that mitigates the design risks and reduces development time.

According to a recent Zion Market Research study, the Global IoT sensors market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27.9%, reaching an estimated $27.9 billion by the year 2028.

“Sensing solutions are a critical element in IoT systems, and present numerous design challenges during system integration that can slow development and impact overall system performance,” said DK Singh, Senior Director of the Systems and Solutions Team at Renesas. “The combination of our sensor technology, signal conditioning expertise, and system solution mindset enables us to deliver customers a design platform that is unmatched by any competitor.”

With more than 20 years’ experience, Renesas has deep and broad expertise in the sensor market. Renesas’ portfolio includes sensor signal conditioners, biosensors, humidity and temperature sensors, light and proximity sensors, flow sensors, and position sensors.

HS4XXX Relative Humidity and Temperature Sensors

The new HS4XXX family of relative humidity and temperature sensors provides high accuracy, fast measurement response time, and ultra-low power consumption in a small package size, making them ideal for a wide number of applications ranging from portable devices to products designed for harsh environments. More information on the new family is available at renesas.com/humidity.

Key features of the HS4XXX Relative Humidity and Temperature Sensors

Very low current consumption: 0.3µA average for 8-bit resolution with a 3.3V supply

Ultra-low sleep current: 0.010 µA

Small 2.5 × 2.5 × 0.9 mm DFN-style 8-LGA package

Highly accurate relative humidity sensing of ± 1.5% RH

Temperature sensor accuracy of ±0.2°C typical

ZSSC3281 Sensor Signal Conditioning IC

The new ZSSC3281 SSC delivers highly accurate amplification, digitization, and sensor-specific correction of sensor signals. It includes a two-channel analog front end as well as an integrated ARM-based MCU with embedded mathematics for sensor signal processing. It targets high-end applications including industrial, medical and consumer sensing. More information on the new SSC is available at renesas.com/zssc3281.

Key features of the ZSSC3281 Sensor Signal Conditioning IC

Highest performance with flexible analog front-end configurations

Dual-speed mode for highest accuracy combined with fastest update rate

2 ADC’s running in parallel with up to 24-bit resolution

Enables broad use for different sensor elements with multiple characteristics

Measurement scheduler for optimized performance

Advanced interrupt and diagnostic functions

Digital interfaces including I²C, SPI, and One Wire Interface (OWI)

4-20mA current loop output, OWI communication via current loop

Demonstration at Sensors Converge

Renesas will present live demos of its new products and integrated sensor solutions in Booth 323 at the Sensors Converge Exhibition and Trade Show in San Jose, Calif., June 27-29.

Availability

Both the HS4XXX family and ZSSC3281 SSC are available today from Renesas and authorized distribution partners. More information on the Quick-Connect IoT system is available at Renesas.com/quickconnect.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

