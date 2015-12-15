World View and Rainforest Partnership Team Up to Protect One of the World’s Greatest Wonders

World View continues its commitment to Earth advocacy pledging support to Rainforest Partnership’s forest conservation efforts in Peru and Ecuador

TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In support of World Rainforest Day, June 22, World View, the industry leading stratospheric ballooning and space tourism company, announces a new alliance with Rainforest Partnership, an impact-driven international nonprofit that uses the power of community-centered collaboration to protect rainforests—crucial components in the global climate crisis—in some of the most critical places on Earth for biodiversity and climate.

World View’s space tourism flight from Spaceport Amazonia, one of its Seven Wonders of the World Stratospheric Edition TM, will provide explorers with a deeper appreciation for tropical rainforests and distinctive learning opportunities about the integral role they play in regulating Earth’s climate. Through this partnership, World View will donate five percent of all sales from World View’s forthcoming Amazonia merchandise line to Rainforest Partnership in support of indigenous and local-led forest conservation projects in Peru and Ecuador. The two organizations will continue to collaborate to identify opportunities for World View to work alongside and support local communities.

“Through both our space tourism and remote sensing divisions, we are committed to identifying ways to share new perspectives that encourage the preservation of our planet,” says World View CEO Ryan Hartman. “We’re excited to share the immense beauty of the tropical rainforest from the edge of space to help more people understand its wonder and fragility from a new vantage point while inspiring them to take action to protect this critical resource.”

As part of the 2022 World Rainforest Day Global Summit on June 22, Hartman will host a virtual fireside chat with environmentalist, actor, UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Adrian Grenier to discuss how mission-first companies focused on corporate social responsibility can drive revenue while also supporting awareness about Earth’s resources, like rainforests, and contribute to a healing planet. Grenier also serves as World View’s Chief Earth Advocate, where he supports the organization’s mission to inspire earth activism.

The theme for the virtual Summit—The Time is Now—emphasizes the immediate need for action and impact to achieve net zero deforestation by 2030. Summit events include panel discussions, workshops, and film screenings focused on conservation, community engagement, innovative technology, finance, youth climate action, storytelling, sustainable business/corporate social responsibility, ecotourism, ecology, and more. All events are free and open to the public; registration is available at https://www.worldrainforestday.org

“World View shares our vision for protecting precious natural resources like tropical rainforests,” says Rainforest Partnership CEO Niyanta Spelman. “We are grateful for support that helps us create long-term, sustainable rainforest protection and restoration as part of our direct work with Amazonian indigenous and local communities. Partnerships with purpose-driven organizations such as World View will accelerate the scale of impact for tropical rainforests and the entire planet.”

ABOUT WORLD VIEW

World View is the leading stratospheric exploration company on a mission to inspire the global community to rediscover Earth. Through both its legacy Stratollite imaging and newly launched space tourism and exploration businesses, World View is working to ensure its ultimate objective: honor the planet so that future generations will feel blessed to call it home. For more information, visit worldview.space.

ABOUT WORLD RAINFOREST DAY

World Rainforest Day highlights rainforests and their critical role in stabilizing our climate, inspires individual and collective actions around the world, and showcases innovative ideas. Created by the nonprofit Rainforest Partnership in 2017, World Rainforest Day spreads awareness about the importance of rainforests, encourages global action to protect these critical ecosystems, and creates a pathway for collaboration. Visit http://WorldRainforestDay.org to learn more and amplify with #WorldRainforestDay.

ABOUT RAINFOREST PARTNERSHIP

Rainforest Partnership is an impact-driven international nonprofit, founded in 2007 in Austin, Texas, that uses the power of community-centered collaboration to protect rainforests—critical components in the global climate crisis—in some of the most critical places on Earth for biodiversity and climate. Visit http://rainforestpartnership.org to learn more.

