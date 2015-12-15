Validere Hires Adam Bedard as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Adam Bedard brings 25+ years of leadership in energy and technology to Validere.

Validere, a leading all-in-one commodity and carbon management software for the energy industry, welcomes Adam Bedard as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. Bedard will drive strategic initiatives, oversee corporate development including M&A, develop key partnerships, and accelerate growth.





Bedard brings his deep knowledge of energy infrastructure operations, markets, and carbon strategies to Validere. Prior to joining the company, Bedard held the role Strategic Accounts at Palantir Technologies, a leading big data and AI technology company.

Prior to Palantir, Bedard was the co-founder and CEO of ARB Midstream, the largest privately held Denver-based midstream company, operating over 1,500 miles of pipeline and 2 million barrels of storage throughout the inland corridor of North America. In 2020, he was recognized as an Entrepreneur of the Year Mountain Desert Region by Ernst & Young for his exceptional leadership in growing ARB Midstream.

“We are proud to have such a strategic industry leader join the Validere team,” says Nouman Ahmad, co-founder and CEO of Validere. “Adam’s wealth of industry knowledge and depth of experience in growing companies will play a vital role in our future development.”

A professional engineer with a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School, Bedard began his career as an environmental engineer focused on unconventional energy development. He also served as the VP of Strategy for a publicly traded midstream MLP, which completed $2.5 billion in acquisitions over a two-year period.

“For the entirety of my career, I have seen the value of leveraging data and analysis to inform key operating and commercial decisions,” says Bedard. “Technology and data are essential for companies to not only navigate the challenging issue of carbon, but also leverage that same information to thrive. The shift toward a lower carbon intensity future—combined with the proliferation of high frequency data—demands it. Validere has an incredible team, and their software and industry knowledge combined are the best in the market.”

About Validere

Validere provides all-in-one commodity management to help energy organizations transform disconnected, incomplete data into clear and immediately actionable pathways to financial and environmental value. Over 50 of North America’s leading energy companies rely on Validere’s technology and multidisciplinary experts to understand their physical and environmental commodities and navigate an increasingly complex environment with clarity and ease. Validere is on a mission to better human prosperity by making the energy supply chain efficient and sustainable. The company has offices in Houston, Calgary, and Toronto.

