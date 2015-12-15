Revv Navigates into Next-Gen Document Automation; Announces Beta Release of Ethereum Wallet-Powered eSignatures

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blockchain–Leading document workflow automation platform, Revv, announces the beta release of a groundbreaking eSignature solution powered by Ethereum wallet. Now Revv users can choose their Ethereum wallet to verify their identity, eSign documents and fortify the signing proof with wallet associated audit trail.





Revv is a pioneer to achieve this feat. The feature combines the power of eSignature technology and blockchain infrastructure and expands document signature capabilities to the decentralized web. It adds to Revv’s list of existing eSignature methods where you can select from the predefined styles, draw your own or upload your signature image.

Establishing a signer’s identity in the signature process is core to eSignature laws across the world. The wallet’s public address provides an additional layer of user identity verification along with the existing email and phone number verification methods. Revv makes document signing with the Ethereum wallet an off-chain process. This means it doesn’t involve blockchain interaction but only its cryptographic functions. This also means that no gas fee is required to execute these electronic transactions.

“At Revv, we constantly push the boundaries to bring more secure ways of eSigning documents. With the beta release of Ethereum wallet-powered eSignatures, we aim to enhance these functionalities by leveraging blockchain infrastructure and deliver the best eSignature experience for our users,” said Rishi Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Revv.

Revv has launched the first iteration of Ethereum wallet-powered eSignatures with MetaMask – among the most popular crypto wallets that allow users to interact with the Ethereum ecosystem. MetaMask is a secure wallet protected with a strong password and a user’s private key, all encrypted in a user’s browser rather than being stored on a remote server. This cryptographically-secure system provides utmost security when using MetaMask on public or private WiFi.

To begin the document signing process with the MetaMask wallet, a user first logs in to their MetaMask account by signing a unique message with their private key, which confirms and attaches the wallet’s public address to the signature tag of that user. It ensures the user owns the Ethereum address and allows the system to authenticate their access.

The Ethereum wallet-powered eSignatures beef up the evidential support with three new components – wallet public address, signature ID and signed message. These components add a robust layer to the existing audit trail that includes a unique ID, document’s name, date and time the document was viewed, generated and eSigned, along with the IP addresses from which the document was accessed.

What’s next?

Revv strives to solidify the electronic signature trust with blockchain-verified audit trails, a feature slated for the next beta release. Taking inspiration from the blockchain usage in strengthening supply-chain traceability, this will empower users to automatically store the hash of the audit trail to the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring the unforgeability of documents. The feature will be specifically beneficial for customers who wish to keep their document’s evidence away in a neutral place, not owned by any third party, and enhance compliance.

“This new paradigm opens doors to future-ready eSignature solutions. In the near roadmap, along with the blockchain-verified audit trail, we will also provide eSignature convenience from other popular Ethereum wallets. We also aim to extend crypto wallet signature support to other popular and cost-effective blockchain networks like Polygon, Stellar, Tron, Solana, etc.” added Rishi.

To learn how Revv revolutionizes eSigning with MetaMask wallet, visit the page.

About Revv

Revv is a leading document workflow automation platform that enables professionals and companies of all sizes to run their business securely from anywhere, anytime and any device. Supported by Lightspeed and Matrix Partners, Revv boosts the business operations of more than 10,000 customers worldwide with no-code document workflows, streamlined eSigning processes, cross-system integrations and legally vetted templates. Revv features include Data Studio, intuitive approvals, native APIs, Zapier integrations, real-time collaboration, analytics, cloud-based storage and audit trails.

For more information, go to www.revv.so or email us at [email protected].

Visit the Revv blog at www.revv.so/blog and follow Revv on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Name: Seema Singh



Email: [email protected]