NFC Forum Unveils 2022 Innovation Award Winners

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The NFC Forum revealed the 2022 Innovation Award Winners and Finalists during a special NFC Forum 2022 Online Innovation Awards Ceremony. The NFC Forum Innovation Awards support and recognize the development and deployment of innovative and exemplary NFC products, services and applications.

Grand Prize Winners for the Most Innovative Use of NFC Technology include:

“This year’s award-winning NFC solutions are leading the transformation of society into a more connected, simplified and convenient life for all using NFC, one of the most prolific technologies on the planet. I’d like to congratulate all of our NFC Innovation Award winners, finalists and everyone who submitted an award entry.” said Preeti Ohri Khemani, chair, NFC Forum, “These submissions demonstrate the trend we’re seeing in demand for technology that goes beyond tap-to-pay to connect devices in areas such hospitality, automotive, healthcare, IoT, and access control. We’re excited to see what other innovative uses are unveiled in the future.”

The entries were reviewed and selected by a prominent group of global leaders and industry experts. Entries were judged on their innovation, commercial potential, and usability as well as on the quality of design and implementation. A sincere thanks to our judges:

Ben Wood, Chief Analyst, CCS Insight

Julien Veuillet, CEO, WAKDEV (2020 Innovation Award Winner)

Pete Cunningham, Vice President, Product Portfolio Bullitt Group

About the NFC Forum

The NFC Forum was launched as a non-profit industry association in 2004 by leading mobile communications, semiconductor, and consumer electronics companies. The Forum’s mission is to advance the use of Near Field Communication technology by developing specifications, ensuring interoperability among devices and services, and educating the market about NFC technology. The Forum’s global member companies are currently developing specifications for a modular NFC device architecture, and protocols for interoperable data exchange and device-independent service delivery, device discovery and device capability.

Spoken RX is a trademark of CVS Pharmacy. All other trade names and marks are under ownership of their respective owners.

