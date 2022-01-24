Ridge Security Announces Security Validation Hyperautomation Solution at RSAC 2022

RidgeBot 4.0 combines two testing methodologies into one system: automated pentesting and adversary cyber emulation





SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RSAC2022—Ridge Security, a cutting-edge security validation automation solution provider, today announced the availability of RidgeBot 4.0, a major update to its proven, automated penetration testing capabilities. RidgeBot 4.0 unifies the blackbox based automated penetration testing and agent-based adversary cyber emulation testing into a single platform and management to deliver 360-degree enterprise security validation testing – now with expanded use cases. RidgeBot 4.0 also enables managed security service providers (MSSPs) to provide continuous security testing and penetration testing on demand to their customers. Ridge Security will showcase the solution during RSAC in San Francisco, from June 6-9.

Today’s diverse, dynamic, and disaggregated IT environments create major challenges for IT professionals worldwide. In an era where brazen bad actors are taking to AI-driven sophisticated attacks and ransomware, manual pen-testing is no longer keeping up to maintain the integrity of their critical assets. The effectiveness of millions spent in investments in security control systems need to be validated and ever-increasing vulnerabilities must be prioritied. Ridge Security addresses these customer pain points by offering:

Fully automated penetration testing on demand, powered by AI

Vulnerability validation through exploitation

Validation of security controls through Endpoint, Data Exfiltration and Windows Recon scenarios

“There is no room for error in today’s cybersecurity reality. Hyperautomation is inevitable and security professionals need an automated solution that delivers continuous and faster results with higher fidelity. RidgeBot keeps the windows of opportunity closed for hackers by enabling more frequent risk assessment testing from quarters or years, to just days and weeks,” states Lydia Zhang, President and Co-founder of Ridge Security.

During RSAC, Ridge Security subject matter experts will be on hand to showcase the benefits of RidgeBot across these use cases:

Risk-based vulnerability management for all enterprises across all sectors

Continuous security control validation for larger enterprises

Cybersecurity hyperautomation for SMBs with limited resources and budgets

Automated pentest/VAPT tools for Banking and Government Agencies to drive compliance.

Pentest services through MSSPs

About Ridge Security Technology

Ridge Security delivers automated, efficient, and affordable security validation solutions to enterprises, small and large. We ensure our customers stay compliant, alerted, and secure at all times in the cyber world. The management team has many years of networking and security experience. Ridge Security is in the heart of Silicon Valley and is expanding into other areas including Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

