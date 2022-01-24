XRAY INVESTORS: August 1, 2022 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DentsplyInvestorAlert–The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased the common stock of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (“Dentsply” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) from June 9, 2021 through May 9, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased Dentsply common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff by no later than August 1, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Dentsply investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here, text or email [email protected], or call Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Dentsply Securities Class Litigation

Dentsply, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, produces dental supplies, including anesthetics, plaque and gum disease prevention, tooth polishers, and artificial teeth.

The action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had improperly recognized revenue tied to certain dealer incentive or rebate programs to enable Dentsply executives to meet certain compensation targets; and (2) consequently, Dentsply’s financial statements were not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) rules, and the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were materially deficient.

On April 19, 2022, Dentsply announced that Donald J. Casey, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, had been terminated, effective immediately. On this news, the price of Dentsply shares fell $6.52 per share, or 13.38%, from its closing price of $48.72 on April 18, 2022, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022, on extremely heavy trading volume.

On May 10, 2022, Dentsply announced that following reports by internal whistleblowers, the Audit and Finance Committee of its Board of Directors (the “Audit Committee”) had started an investigation into certain financial reporting by Dentsply, including “the Company’s use of incentives to sell products to distributors in the third and fourth quarters of 2021” and “whether those incentives were appropriately accounted for” in the Company’s SEC filings. Additionally, Dentsply revealed that the Audit Committee was investigating whether “certain former and current members of senior management directed the Company’s use of these incentives and other actions to achieve executive compensation targets in 2021.” On this news, the price of Dentsply shares fell $2.87 per share, or 7.31%, from its closing price of $39.25 on May 9, 2022, to close at $36.38 per share on May 10, 2022, on heavy trading volume.

