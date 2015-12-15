San Francisco Chronicle Names LiveVox a Winner of the Greater Bay Area Top Workplaces 2022 Award

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVOX—LiveVox has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by San Francisco Bay Area Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Our goal is to not only be the contact center solution of choice for customers, but the employer of choice for the world’s best talent,” said LiveVox CEO and co-founder Louis Summe. “I’m delighted to accept this award on behalf of our team. The incredible people we work with daily and the company culture we’ve built together are our greatest assets as we help contact centers push their digital transformation initiatives. The employee feedback captured with the Workplace Survey is proof positive LiveVox puts its people first.”

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools. The Company’s next generation contact center platform powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India.

About Energage



Making the world a better place to work together.TM



Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Contacts

PR Contact for LiveVox

Katie Creaser



[email protected]

IR Contact for LiveVox

Ryan Gardella



[email protected]