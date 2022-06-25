Simulations Plus Hosts 2nd Annual Pharmacometrics Workshop

Record-setting attendance for the global pharmacometrics community

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced record-setting attendance and virtual content delivery for the 2022 Pharmacometrics Spring School using MonolixSuite™. New for 2022 was the introduction of the “NCA, bioequivalence, and beyond! Spring School” course using PKanalix™. Both workshops were held in March 2022.

This year’s Spring Schools focused on population modeling for model-informed drug development (MIDD) and simulations of clinical trials using the MonolixSuite, and the analysis of PK data using non-compartmental analysis (NCA) and bioequivalence (BE) calculations using the PKanalix platform. These courses, which were free to the pharmacometrics community, comprised both theoretical discussions and hands-on sessions.

In total, there were 936 attendees from over 50 countries. The attendees were industry professionals from regulatory agencies, pharma companies, biotech, and CROs, as well as students and doctoral/postdoctoral researchers, with different backgrounds, who used the skills taught in these courses to make their modeling and simulation work more powerful and efficient.

Dr. Jonathan Chauvin, President of the Lixoft division at Simulations Plus, said: “The positive feedback and momentum from our first Spring School in 2021 carried forward to this year’s program, further substantiating the need to provide the pharmacometrics community with quality material and training. As a leader in providing modeling and simulation (M&S) software tools and services to support the industry and our clients in their efforts to leverage M&S for more efficient drug development, we were very pleased by the strong interest and support from the user community, and we look forward to offering our pharmacometrics workshops again in 2023.”

Serving clients worldwide for 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions.

