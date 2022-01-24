Secure, Intelligent, Connected Economies the Cure for ‘Digital Disconnect,’ ISG Says 

Cloud Security Alliance, Citigroup, Hitachi Vantara, IBM Security and Verizon will explore security-first, cloud-forward technology infrastructures at the inaugural ISG SICE Summit

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #ISGEvents–A new digital fabric combining 5G, hybrid cloud, edge computing, IoT and AI technologies will power secure, intelligent, connected economies (SICE) and resolve the so-called “digital disconnect” that exists within and between organizations, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Technology and business strategies that lay the groundwork for SICE—an acronym that also refers to the secure, intelligent, connected enterprise—will be the focus of the inaugural ISG SICE Summit, July 11–12 in New York. The event, to be held in person at etc.venues, will feature speakers from Citigroup, the Cloud Security Alliance, Hitachi Vantara, IBM Security and Verizon, along with ISG industry and market experts.

“Organizations have acquired a vast array of digital assets without fully developing the ability to convert data into valuable information, integrate information across the enterprise and partner ecosystems in a secure way and put actionable insights at stakeholders’ fingertips,” said Doug Saylors, partner and co-lead of ISG Cybersecurity and host of the ISG SICE Summit.

“As 5G, hybrid cloud, IoT, AI and edge computing connect organizations and suppliers, the resulting secure, intelligent, connected economies will help enterprises move past that digital disconnect and drive digital transformation and business initiatives,” he said.

The event will feature sessions covering the intersection of hybrid work, technology, and sustainability, strategic cybersecurity sourcing, next-generation SMS systems, multicloud estates, network trends and more.

Vincent Campitelli, enterprise security specialist with the Cloud Security Alliance, a leading global organization dedicated to a secure cloud computing environment, will deliver the keynote address on day two of the event, exploring the risks and security factors involved in moving to the cloud and the guidance, tools, research and community engagement the Cloud Security Alliance has created.

Mandar Rege, managing director of operational risk management for Citigroup, will join the panel discussion, “The Human Side of Cybersecurity: Skeptical vs. Susceptible,” looking at how information security officers can prevent and mitigate people failures along with technical failures and build cyber-skepticism into the enterprise culture.

“Organizations require advanced operating models to protect their core business against a never-ending array of threat vectors,” Saylors said. “A SICE universe comprised of secure, connected assets, partners, products and clients is the ultimate goal. When technologies, business plans, revenue streams and operational improvements converge, enterprises can realize greater operational efficiency, lower costs and increased revenues.”

The ISG SICE Summit is sponsored by Hitachi Vantara, IBM Security and Verizon. Media sponsors are CIOInsights, CIOReview, the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), Cyber Defense Magazine, Innovation & Tech Today, The Technology Business Management (TBM) Council and The AI Journal.

Additional details and registration are available on the event website.

