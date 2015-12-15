SeenThis wins 2022 LVMH Innovation Award category ‘Media and Brand Awareness’

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Thursday 16th June, during the 2022 Viva Technology show which took place in Paris June 15–19, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) revealed SeenThis as the winner within its category of the 6th LVMH Innovation Award. SeenThis, a creative technology company offering innovative streaming solutions for digital advertising, was chosen as the winner within the category ‘Media and Brand Awareness’ by the members of the selection committee and received the prize by Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, during the award ceremony in Paris.

SeenThis was chosen by the selection committee with the nomination presented by Mathilde Delhoume–Debreu, Global Brand Officer at LVMH : “What guided our choice for the winner of the category Media and Brand Awareness was first our customer – because we want them to experience inspiring but also non-intrusive advertising. Second, our Maisons – because they have beautiful content to share and we want them to share it in the most efficient way. And third, last but not least – our planet. By minimizing data usage we also minimize our carbon footprint.”

Since 2017, the LVMH Innovation Award has been one of the highlights of the Viva Technology show, a key event for the world’s innovation scene and considered to be Europe’s biggest startup and tech event. For the 2022 Innovation Award, 950 entries were received from 75 different countries around the world. A total of 21 startups were selected as finalists, bringing together the “game changers driving the digital transformation around the world”.

“At LVMH, Innovation is our lifeblood. It’s what allows us to continually increase the desirability of our Maison’s products and services. The finalists of the 2022 Innovation Award will bring us their capacity to nourish the encounter between luxury and technology even more as their entrepreneurial spirit joins and inspires our own,” says Bernard Arnault, CEO and Chairman, LVMH.

SeenThis transforms digital advertising by using its proprietary adaptive streaming for video and images, resulting in minimal load times and without ​​compromising on quality. This works from a performance, cost, and sustainability standpoint and enables media buyers to create a scalable, cost-effective, and sustainable video in display.

“We’re incredibly proud of our hardworking team and honored to have our work appreciated at Europe’s grandest stage. Now, we are looking forward to continuing to work on creating a faster internet with a smaller footprint,” says Jesper Benon, CEO at SeenThis.

About the LVMH Innovation Award

The LVMH Innovation Award was introduced in 2017 to recognize promising start-ups from around the world. The award affirms the importance of new ideas resonating with the group’s core values of excellence, creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit. Each year, hundreds of startups submit to be chosen as finalists and be invited to be part of the LVMH Lab during the Viva Technology Show in Paris which brings together the game changers driving the digital transformation around the world.

About SeenThis

Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content. With billions of streams served for more than 1000 brands in over 40 countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet — for good. Working across eight offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co.

Contact:

Emily Riley

[email protected]

914-330-1128