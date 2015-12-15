VERB MARKET Livestream Shopping Platform Welcomes Babylonstoren to Vendor List

Babylonstoren’s First Livestream Shopping Event is Scheduled for June 23, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET

Award-winning wine farm Babylonstoren leverages MARKET’s shoppable livestream capabilities to bring their luxury fine-living products to consumers’ homes.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, today announced a new partnership with South African wine farm Babylonstoren. This award-winning Cape Dutch farm boasts a farm hotel, heritage garden, vineyards, orchards, farm-to-table restaurants and winery.

The prestigious brand will begin hosting livestream shopping events on MARKET , VERB’s livestream shopping platform, on June 23, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET. The events will be livestreamed from Babylonstoren’s MARKET storefront at babylonstoren.market.live. Click here to RSVP.

Dating back to 1692 and hailed as one of the biggest and most beautiful wine farms in South Africa, Babylonstoren is celebrated globally for its fine food and wine, which evoke a sense of pleasure and wellbeing. Every aspect of Babylonstoren – including the contemporary Farm Hotel & Spa, the Farm Shop and restaurants – is informed by the ever-changing tapestry and botanical diversity of its heritage garden.

The brand’s farm-to-fork philosophy means serving food that is seasonal and reflects a back-to-the-Earth “pick, clean and serve” approach. Now, this world-class, authentic, tranquil experience can belong to all of us … all from the comfort of our own homes, as Babylonstoren’s online shop brings the very best from this historic farm to doorsteps across the world.

From chocolates, preserves, olive oil, wine and carefully curated fine-living décor and dining products, each item is a labor of love. All the products have been nurtured by skilled hands and brought to life though the thoughtful selection of materials and ingredients, many of which are created on the farm itself.

“Partnering with VERB on their new MARKET livestream platform is a no-brainer,” said Christi Azurmendi, director of U.S. sales for Babylonstoren. “We’re passionate about bringing our authentic wine-farm experience to as many people as possible, and MARKET will allow us to do that. We look forward to engaging the senses of our audiences through beautiful presentations that bring about a sense of wonder and delight.”

“While many of us would love to someday experience the Babylonstoren beauty and magic on-site in South Africa, I know that isn’t possible for most people,” said Kate Eckman, VERB SVP of Programming and Talent Acquisition. “That’s what makes MARKET so incredible – it allows us all to discover and connect with people, brands, and products we might otherwise have never known about or couldn’t access. We’re giving people an opportunity to expand their horizons and have some fun along the way. Hosting an interactive Babylonstoren shop on MARKET offers viewers a luxurious vacation feeling without leaving their homes.”

About MARKET

MARKET is a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech .

Follow VERB here:

VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VerbTechCo/

VERB on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VerbTech_Co

VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/

VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0eCb_fwQlwEG3ywHDJ4_KQ

Download verbMAIL here: verbMAIL on Microsoft AppSource Store

Sign up for email alerts here: https://ir.verb.tech/news-events/email-alerts

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company’s projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company’s progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, 10-KA, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

888.504.9929

[email protected]

Media Contact:

855.250.2300, ext.107

[email protected]