Sharp NEC Display Solutions Debuts NaViSense Computer Vision at InfoComm 2022

The groundbreaking solution will lead to sharper audience insights and improved customer experience in a multitude of industries.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display markets will unveil, in partnership with Guise AI, Inc., its revolutionary NaViSense computer vision technology at InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.





To highlight Sharp/NEC’s theme for the year “Better Together, Stronger as One.,” NaViSense is launching a cost-effective computer vision solution for gathering anonymous customer attributes using off-the-shelf or existing camera sources and processing them through a variety of edge computing devices such as RPi4. This technology will gather the dwell time of people in front of the display, as well as a variety of other attributes, like their estimated age and gender, the brand of clothing they are wearing, traffic trends and more.

NaViSense technology will bring a depth of features to currently available displays and introduce of variety of groundbreaking innovations to the market. Potential use cases include airports, restaurants, busy office buildings, banks and credit union branches and various retail settings.

“We are thrilled to share NaViSense and our partnership with GuiseAI, Inc. at InfoComm 2022,” said Kelly Harlin, Sr. Manager, Solutions Commercialization at Sharp/NEC. “Its practical applications are endless. From uncovering true dwell time to accurately counting people and traffic to collecting audience attributes, the potential uses for NaViSense are only limited by the imagination!”

All of the information collected by NaViSense can be used to improve customer service and the customer experience. For example, in a retail setting, a deeper understanding of customer attributes, i.e., clothing color, clothing type and brand logos could inform product mix and digital content.

To learn more about NaViSense, visit Sharp/NEC’s booth (N2305, North Hall) at InfoComm 2022 and see a real-time demonstration of the products, dwell time, people counting and logo detection abilities. There will also be videos explaining the technology further and Sharp/NEC representatives available for interviews.

About Sharp/NEC

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp/NEC offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, innovating in LCD displays, lamp and laser projectors, dvLED, 8K and 5G technology, collaboration solutions, calibration tools, IoT and AI-driven analytics. Sharp/NEC is a trusted name and a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization’s expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more. For more information, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Daniella Gutierrez



Emily Bergh



Tech Image for Sharp NEC Display Solutions



631-897-9848



[email protected]

[email protected]