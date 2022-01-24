Sunlight Financial to Participate in Cowen Investor Conference

NEW YORK & CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial”, “Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Matt Potere, and Chief Financial Officer, Rodney Yoder, will attend the 2nd Annual Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit on Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Management will also participate in a fireside chat at the conference, beginning at 11:40 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 8. The fireside chat will be webcast and will be accessible at the time of the event via a link on Sunlight’s website at ir.sunlightfinancial.com. A replay recording of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight (NYSE: SUNL) is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight’s best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as “could,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Sunlight disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Sunlight cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Sunlight. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected operating and financial information with respect to Sunlight; risks related to Sunlight’s business and the timing of expected business milestones or results; global supply chain shortages, competition for skilled labor, and permitting delays; the effects of competition and regulatory risks, and the impacts of changes in legislation or regulations on Sunlight’s future business; the expiration, renewal, modification or replacement of the federal solar investment tax credit, rebates and other incentives; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunlight’s business or future results; Sunlight’s ability to sustain profitability and to attract and retain its relationships with third parties, including Sunlight’s capital providers and solar contractors; changes in the retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; the availability of solar panels, batteries and other components and raw materials; and such other risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Sunlight’s Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022, and other documents of Sunlight filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described herein occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Sunlight’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Investor Relations

Lucia Dempsey



[email protected]

888.315.0822

Public Relations

[email protected]