Skyhigh Security Partners With Gotara to Support and Mentor Women in Cybersecurity

Launches program focused on fueling innovation and creating a more diverse cadre of cybersecurity leaders

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skyhigh Security today announced it has partnered with Gotara, a global career growth platform for women in STEM+. The program launched internally to Skyhigh Security employees this month and is a key element of the company’s leadership development program. Through the partnership, Gotara will offer personalized and confidential career advice and support guided by STAR Program advisors, designed to mentor and upskill individuals to create future leaders.

Cybersecurity is currently a male-dominated field. According to a report from Aspen Digital Tech Policy hub, women make up only 24% of the cybersecurity workforce. Another study, released by Trellix on the cyber talent gap, cited 90% of cybersecurity professionals believe greater efforts need to be made to increase diversity in the cybersecurity talent pool. The majority believe inclusivity and equality for women, workforce diversity, and equitable pay gaps for all demographic groups as key actionable issues in the cybersecurity sector. Skyhigh Security views its collaboration with Gotara as an opportunity to invest in its employees, increase diversity in the cybersecurity sector, and address the industry’s talent shortage.

“At Skyhigh Security, we are focused on anticipating the market and responding quickly to the ever-changing security landscape in a way that reduces complexity,” said Kristen Wynne, Head of People Success at Skyhigh Security. “By investing from within, we are providing women with a platform for evolving and mastering their skills and potential. This not only helps them build their careers, but also ignites passion, fuels innovation, and creates a more diverse cadre of effective cybersecurity leaders.”

The rapid adoption of the cloud, along with the growing sophistication of adversaries, has created a huge demand for the best possible cybersecurity talent to combat these threats. Through the partnership, Gotara will equip the next generation of female managers and technical leaders with the tools they need to acquire new skills to grow and advance their career through personalized career advice and support, guided by STAR Program advisors.

“The Gotara approach is delivered by STEM+ women to STEM+ women,” said D. Sangeeta, Founder and CEO of Gotara. “Our highly relevant and practical career-oriented content is offered in a safe, confidential place. For employers like Skyhigh Security, Gotara is a scalable way to prepare women to step into managerial and leadership roles with the highest level of confidence.”

About Gotara:

Gotara is a global AI/ML career growth platform for women in STEM +. Companies that care about recruiting, retaining and growing a diverse workforce with more women in STEM+ use Gotara’s STAR Programs to offer nano-learning opportunities that cover mentoring, coaching and upskilling in an innovative way to accelerate a woman’s career in STEM+. Founded by D. Sangeeta, a 27-year career STEM woman with 27 patents, Gotara believes that a diverse workforce in STEM+ has the power to create more innovative, sustainable, and prosperous outcomes for individuals and their organizations. More at https://www.Gotara.com.

About Skyhigh Security:

Skyhigh Security emerged out of McAfee Enterprise in 2022, with the focus on helping customers secure the world’s data. It protects organizations with cloud-native security solutions that are both data-aware and simple to use. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio goes beyond data access and focuses on data use, allowing organizations to collaborate from any device and from anywhere without sacrificing security. For more information, visit www.skyhighsecurity.com.

Contacts

Tracy Holden



Head of Corporate Communications, Skyhigh Security



[email protected]