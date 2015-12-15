Convoy Expands Partnership with MercuryGate: Freight Brokers can now Access Convoy’s Digital Freight Network

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Convoy, the nation’s leading digital freight network, today announced an expanded partnership with MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate), the largest independent Transportation Management System (TMS) provider, to help freight brokers automate the brokerage process, control costs, and access elastic capacity from more than 400,000 connected trucks through the recently launched Convoy for Brokers offering.

Building upon a multi-year partnership between the two companies, the expanded agreement includes API integrations that give MercuryGate’s customers access to Convoy’s nationwide carrier network, along with numerous operational benefits. In the coming months, freight brokers will be able to seamlessly post loads to Convoy’s marketplace through MercuryGate to quickly view competitive bids and secure capacity. Once loads are posted, Convoy’s technology automates pricing, load matching, carrier safety and compliance checks, appointment scheduling, GPS tracking, document management and carrier payment – allowing brokerages to increase efficiency and improve service quality while remaining the broker of record on their shipments.

As more brokers add shipment volume to Convoy’s marketplace, carriers also benefit from access to additional quality loads while continuing to realize the benefits they’ve become accustomed to from Convoy, including hassle-free detention, in-app feedback on their bids, Convoy QuickPay™, and more.

“MercuryGate is always looking for ways to provide our customers with more transportation capacity and real-time competitive rates. At the same time, we know that for them to grow sustainably, they need to digitize and automate manual processes across their business,” said Jeffrey Varon, MercuryGate Chief Strategy Officer. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Convoy and provide our freight brokerage customers more tools to gain a competitive edge.”

Launched in November 2021, Convoy for Brokers is part of the company’s commitment to building a future of freight based on collaboration and transparency. Industry-leading freight providers are using the new program to tap into Convoy’s elastic capacity and expand their carrier bases while doubling the productivity of their brokers through automation.

“Convoy’s mission is to transport the world with endless capacity and zero waste. The only way to achieve that mission is by partnering with other technology platforms and freight providers to share the benefits of a digital freight network,” said Brooks McMahon, Chief Business Development Officer at Convoy. “With today’s announcement, we’re making it easier for MercuryGate’s broker community to source elastic capacity from our carrier network and make the brokering process more efficient.”

Convoy for Brokers is available to freight brokerages nationwide. Learn more at www.convoy.com/brokers.

About MercuryGate

MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven to be a competitive advantage for today’s most successful shippers, 3PLs, brokers and carriers. The comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite (TMS, Final Mile and Claims) natively supports all transportation modes and segments, generating value for its users through improved cost, productivity, and efficiency by using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and connected technologies to adapt and automate transportation management functions. MercuryGate makes shipping intelligent, simple, sustainable and transformational for customers. Learn more at www.mercurygate.com.

About Convoy

Convoy is the nation’s leading digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 87 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, Procter & Gamble, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets.

