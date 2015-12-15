Zero Trust Creator John Kindervag Joins Cloud Security Alliance as Security Advisor

Renowned cybersecurity expert brings more than 25 years of experience to Zero Trust Advancement Center

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud–The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today announced that John Kindervag, one of the world’s foremost cybersecurity experts and the father of Zero Trust, has joined CSA as a security advisor to the Offices of the CEO and President.





In his role, Kindervag will advise CSA on its Zero Trust strategy and serve on CSA’s Zero Trust Advancement Center executive steering committee, where his insight into the Zero Trust security model will prove invaluable. Kindervag will also act as a CSA featured speaker at various industry conferences and share his expertise honed over more than 25 years in the security business in a monthly series of interviews.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome John to the CSA team,” said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. “Zero Trust is one of the most widely talked about cybersecurity models today. His deep-bench knowledge of cybersecurity in general, and Zero Trust in particular, will benefit not only CSA members but will go a long way in guiding companies as they work to secure their most valuable assets.”

“I’m delighted and honored to join the Cloud Security Alliance family. We all understand that businesses are rushing towards the cloud, but we’ve not yet fully grasped the security implications of this transformation. I’m gratified that CSA has launched a Zero Trust initiative and I look forward to assisting Jim and his team execute on their mission and vision,” said John Kindervag, security advisor, Offices of the CEO and President, Cloud Security Alliance.

Kindervag is the senior vice president of cybersecurity strategy and an ON2IT and Group Fellow at ON2IT Cybersecurity. Previously, he was field CTO at Palo Alto Networks for four years, where he advised both public and private sector organizations on how to solve their toughest cybersecurity challenges. Prior to that, he spent more than eight years at Forrester Research, where he was a vice president and principal analyst on the Security and Risk team. It was there that he created the revolutionary Zero Trust model for cybersecurity. Earlier in his career, he served as a security consultant, penetration tester, and security architect.

He has been interviewed and published in numerous publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and The New York Times and has appeared on CNBC, Fox News, PBS, and Bloomberg, among other networks, discussing information security. He is a sought-after speaker and has headlined numerous security conferences and events, including RSA, SXSW, ToorCon, ShmoCon, InfoSec Europe, and InfoSec World.

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

Contacts

Kristina Rundquist



ZAG Communications for the CSA



[email protected]