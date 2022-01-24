Snowflake Announces Fourth Annual Data Drivers Awards Winners, Honoring Leaders Reimagining the Future of Data Collaboration

Data Drivers winners 84.51°, AT&T, Blue Yonder, IQVIA, Netspend, and more are awarded for pioneering new ways to mobilize the world’s data

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheDataCloud—Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the finalists and winners of the fourth annual Data Drivers Awards for North America, the premier data awards that honor Snowflake customers leading their organizations and reimagining what’s possible with the Data Cloud across their industries.





This year’s Data Drivers Awards winners consist of data leaders from North American organizations including 84.51°, AT&T, Blue Yonder, Goldman Sachs, IQVIA, and Netspend. Snowflake’s annual Data Drivers Awards finalists and winners represent the top individuals and organizations using the Snowflake Data Cloud to innovate, grow, and delight their customers.

“Snowflake customers continue to push the envelope of what’s possible with data, unlocking new ways to drive impact across the Data Cloud,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “This year’s award recipients represent some of the most innovative data leaders we’ve seen to-date, pioneering new ways to build and collaborate in the Data Cloud. Each winner is accelerating customer value and transforming how their industries are adopting the data economy.”

The 2022 Data Driver of the Year award winner is AT&T. This top award category honors an organization that epitomizes what it means to be data-driven and demonstrates how a well-implemented cloud data analytics strategy can accelerate the delivery of business capabilities, transforming numerous facets of the business.

Other Data Drivers Awards winners include:

84.51° is honored with the Data Collaboration award . This award recognizes the work 84.51° is doing with Snowflake to enable secure data collaboration between 84.51° and consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients, agencies, and publishers to provide insights that influence the business and deliver comprehensive, personalized consumer-centric strategies.

is honored with the . This award recognizes the work 84.51° is doing with Snowflake to enable secure data collaboration between 84.51° and consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients, agencies, and publishers to provide insights that influence the business and deliver comprehensive, personalized consumer-centric strategies. Chris Luscombe , Senior Director of Finance and Product Analytics at Netspend, earned the Data Hero of the Year award . This award recognizes Chris’ work in bringing the Netspend user community together to further democratize, and advocate for, quality data that is readily accessible for community members across the Data Cloud.

, Senior Director of Finance and Product Analytics at Netspend, earned the . This award recognizes Chris’ work in bringing the Netspend user community together to further democratize, and advocate for, quality data that is readily accessible for community members across the Data Cloud. Blue Yonder wins the Powered By Snowflake award . This award recognizes how Blue Yonder’s Luminate™ Platform, Powered by Snowflake , is transforming access to disparate data for supply chain management. Through Blue Yonder and Snowflake’s partnership, joint customers are empowered with end-to-end visibility into their supply chains for faster, more accurate and informed decision making.

wins the . This award recognizes how Blue Yonder’s Luminate™ Platform, , is transforming access to disparate data for supply chain management. Through Blue Yonder and Snowflake’s partnership, joint customers are empowered with end-to-end visibility into their supply chains for faster, more accurate and informed decision making. IQVIA with its commitment to driving healthcare forward, took the prize in the Data for Good category. This award spotlights IQVIA’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution delivered through Snowflake’s platform, providing life sciences companies that need central access to global healthcare data from multiple sources with a timely and cost effective solution.

with its commitment to driving healthcare forward, took the prize in the category. This award spotlights IQVIA’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution delivered through Snowflake’s platform, providing life sciences companies that need central access to global healthcare data from multiple sources with a timely and cost effective solution. Neema Raphael, Head of Data Engineering & Chief Data Officer at Goldman Sachs, earned the Data Executive of the Year award. Neema is a Data Cloud pioneer and a strong advocate for how Goldman Sachs leverages Snowflake’s Data Marketplace and technology.

