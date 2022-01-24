Strategy Analytics: RF GaN Revenue Growth Slows in 2021

Despite Geopolitical Headwinds, Strong Fundamentals Will Drive Future Growth

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Revenue growth from RF GaN-enabled devices slowed down in 2021, but still managed to increase by 10 percent. The Strategy Analytics Advanced Semiconductor Applications (ASA) and Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) report “RF GaN Device Market Forecast: 2021-2026” found that while base station applications continue to be the largest source of RF GaN device revenue, this segment declined in 2021. The report concludes that defense applications drove overall revenue growth in 2021. It forecasts that a return to growth from base stations, coupled with defense applications will push total RF GaN device revenue past $2 billion in 2026.





“The past few years have seen extraordinary growth in RF GaN device revenue in base station applications as a result of Huawei trying to buffer the consequences of trade sanctions, but this effort has ended,” noted Eric Higham, Director of the Advanced Semiconductor Applications (ASA) and Advanced Defense Systems (ADS) services. He went on to say, “Despite a slight drop in base station revenue in 2021, I expect this segment will return to growth and will be a growth engine, along with expanding defense applications to power RF GaN device revenue past $2.1 billion in 2026.”

