SPiCE VC Announces the Addition of Rico Pang to its Board of Directors in an Advisory Role

The Crypto and Blockchain Entrepreneur and Venture Builder Will Employ His Deep Domain Expertise and Help SPiCE II Build Global Connections as the VC Identifies and Invests In the Next Generation of Unicorns and Decacorns

MIAMI & SINGAPORE & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SPiCE VC, the leading venture capital (VC) firm in the Blockchain & Tokenization ecosystem, announced today that Rico Pang, serial entrepreneur and co-founder and CEO of Sanctum Global Ventures, has joined the SPiCE VC team as an advisor to its Board of Directors. Mr. Pang’s intimate knowledge of the Blockchain & Tokenization ecosystem as part of the greater global digital economy, coupled with his passion for philanthropy and corporate social responsibility, makes him a valuable addition to an already stellar team that is both diverse in geography and in thought.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Rico as a valued advisor to our growing board. From the second I was introduced to Rico it became immediately clear that we are tightly aligned on our appreciation for the critical role the Blockchain & Tokenization ecosystem will continue to play in all aspects of our lives. From finance to education, Blockchain is disrupting everything and is on a rapid pace to becoming a multi-trillion-dollar market,” said Tal Elyashiv, co-founder & managing partner of SPiCE VC. “SPiCE VC’s role in identifying and investing in the innovative companies building the ecosystem of the digital future in a Web 3 world cannot be overstated. Rico is well-positioned to help us achieve our immediate and long-term goals.”

Mr. Pang has over 20 years of experience in emerging markets across supply chain management to fintech and e-commerce. He is founder and Secretariat Chairman of the Deep Tech Forum and World Blockchain Centre, while also continuing his critical role of co-founder of Sanctum Global Ventures (SGV) together with Dunstan Teo – a known Bitcoin pioneer. SGV is also an incubator and accelerator that actively participates in the development of the global digital economy, Web3 and metaverse.

As an avid tech investor, Mr. Pang believes in the power of tech as a way to develop talent, reduce inequalities, and subsequently help reduce poverty.

“I am honored to join SPiCE’s outstanding team and use my expertise to support their mission and vision for growth,” said Rico Pang, co-founder & CEO of Sanctum Global Ventures and now SPiCE VC Board of Directors advisor. “I plan to work hand-in-hand with the blockchain & tokenization pioneers at SPiCE VC to not only expedite diversified access into the digital ecosystem globally, but to also help others use that access for the betterment of our local and global communities.”

SPiCE VC welcomes Rico Pang as a strategic advisor just weeks after the firm officially closed its first and notably successful fund, SPiCE I, and introduced SPiCE II, a new fund offering investors exposure to the unprecedented growth opportunities within the expanding digital economy. Following the proven approach of SPiCE I, SPiCE II’s focus is identifying innovative companies that stand to benefit the most from the mass proliferation of Blockchain technologies across many industries. A tokenized version of SPiCE II is expected to launch in a few months.

ABOUT SPiCE VC:

SPiCE VC is a Venture Capital firm providing investors exposure to the massive growth of the Blockchain/Tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate, and other industries enhanced through Blockchain technologies. SPiCE focuses on companies who stand to benefit the most from the massive growth of the industry. Combining institutional know-how, hands-on management, entrepreneurial innovation and professional investment experience SPiCE’s management team has been involved in hundreds of tech funding rounds totaling billions of dollars; as entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. SPiCE is located in the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about SPiCE VC visit www.spicevc.com or email Tal Elyashiv, Founder and Managing Partner, at [email protected].

