V2 Communications Continues to Expand Client Roster, Services and Management Team

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bostontech–Today V2 Communications (V2), a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive global brands, announced its continued momentum building brands across cleantech, healthcare technology and B2B technology, fueled by a growing client portfolio and expanded content services.

“Our vision is to be the best agency and partner for disruptive brands, and we continue to prove that as we grow our client roster, team and services,” said Jean Serra, CEO of V2 Communications. “Just as our clients continue to innovate themselves, we are too, by leaning into emerging technology and communications strategies to tell our clients’ stories and achieve their business goals.”

Client Portfolio Grows Across Sectors

Since the beginning of the year, V2 has added nearly a dozen new brands to its client roster, across the agency’s core areas of sector expertise. These include:

Content Services Expand

Attaining brand awareness takes more than earned media alone. V2 has introduced a suite of sponsored content services as an extension of its successful content practice. These six sponsored content service offerings were developed based on the shifting market and media dynamic and are supported by content teams that specialize in writing and social media, including:

Expert Councils: Pursuing invitation-only, industry-centric executive groups focused on elevating thought leadership and always-on campaigns.

Pursuing invitation-only, industry-centric executive groups focused on elevating thought leadership and always-on campaigns. Influencer Content Creation: Partnering with industry experts to develop content that can be promoted across owned, paid and earned channels.

Partnering with industry experts to develop content that can be promoted across owned, paid and earned channels. Native Advertising: Placing articles via branded, in-feed units matched to a publisher’s site look and feel to extend the reach of earned coverage or other content.

Placing articles via branded, in-feed units matched to a publisher’s site look and feel to extend the reach of earned coverage or other content. Newsletters & Podcasts: Getting in front of key audiences via sponsorship of podcast and newsletter content.

Getting in front of key audiences via sponsorship of podcast and newsletter content. Paid Editorial: Seeding messaging and thought leadership in a controlled way.

Seeding messaging and thought leadership in a controlled way. Video-based Storytelling: Collaborating with traditional media outlets to develop feature video—and often accompanying editorial—to highlight company work.

To support existing and new client accounts as well as services enhancements, V2 also announced today that Megan Nealon, Nicole Metro and Jillian Young have been promoted to Vice President. All three vice presidents have years’ long tenures at V2 and will be laser focused on ensuring clients receive the agency’s hallmark big thinking, bold moves and better outcomes from their communications programs. This momentum comes on the heels of Jean Serra taking the helm as CEO and expanding the leadership team of the agency.

These milestone moments for V2 are representative of why the company recently won Best PR and Communications Agency Team of the Year by the Bulldog PR Awards. For more information about V2’s industry expertise and service offerings, or to join our fast-growing team, visit www.v2comms.com.

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is the public relations and digital communications firm for disruptive global brands, redefining what it means to be a strategic communications partner. The agency helps brands navigate the complexities that define communications today to drive business success and growth. V2’s skilled professionals combine a business mindset and creative thinking to provide the strategic counsel, campaign ideas and results that move businesses forward. V2 works with a broad spectrum of clients from technology, cleantech and energy innovators to healthcare disruptors—and 85% of business consists of repeat clients and referrals.

V2 is consistently named to PR NEWS’ Top Places to Work in PR and Boston Business Journal’s Best Places to Work lists, and the organization has received awards for client-specific campaigns from the likes of The Bell Ringers, Bulldog Reporter and Best in Biz. For more information, visit v2comms.com and follow the company on Twitter @v2comms.

