SqlDBM and Powdr Solutions Announce Partnership to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud Migrations

Powdr Solutions combines top-grade technical expertise with SqlDBM’s industry-leading cloud modeling platform.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SqlDBM – Online Data Modeling Tool is pleased to announce its partnership with Powdr Solutions, a North American professional services company led by business intelligence and data management experts. Henceforth, Powdr will collaborate with SqlDBM as a Silver Partner, SqlDBM’s second-highest partnership tier.

Powdr Solutions exemplifies the highest level of expertise and professionalism concerning data and business intelligence. Powdr helps its clients realize the full potential of cloud data by accelerating their migrations from existing on-premises systems and getting them off on the right foot with leading tooling and industry best practices. Thus, partnering with SqlDBM–the industry standard for cloud data modeling–was a natural fit.

“We’re honored that Powdr is partnering with us, and we couldn’t be more excited about helping deliver a strong shared vision of a data-backed approach to improving the customer experience,” said Anna Abramova, Head of Growth at SqlDBM. Too many organizations dive into cloud platforms without adequate thought given to planning and collaborative design. Powdr and SqlDBM help ensure that no steps are missed in the critical early stages of the migration.

All the trends indicate that the future is scalable cloud platforms like Snowflake, AWS, and Azure. SqlDBM has been at the forefront of this initiative as the leading full-featured modeling solution with native support for database-specific DDL and advanced objects like Views, Stored Procedures, and functions. By partnering with Powdr, SqlDBM will ensure that both companies stay apprised of industry developments and that clients leverage the newest features like Column View Lineage and git integration.

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM’s mission is to provide a modern cloud-based modeling solution that enables customers to layout or create their business warehouse without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM supports leading cloud-based database providers like Snowflake, Azure Synapse, Redshift, and on-premise solutions like Postgres and SQL Server. Using an online visual interface, users can diagram their entire database through reverse engineering, create new objects, make changes, and add properties without writing SQL. SqlDBM provides additional features that facilitate data governance, data discovery (data dictionary), DevOps and CI/CD, and communication between business and technical users.

About Powdr

Powdr Solutions specializes in creating centralized data platforms to drive accurate enterprise reporting. We have experience working in multiple industries; Hospitality, Insurance, Financial, Retail, and Healthcare

Powdr has a proven track record of delivering solutions using both legacy technologies and next-generation platforms. Over the years we have established reusable processes to improve existing processes and streamline the creation of new integrations. If you need of data management and integration expertise, we’re here to lend a helping hand.

