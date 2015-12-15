H2O.ai Named Best Overall AI Company in 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards

Company’s H2O AI Cloud, H2O Hydrogen Torch, and H2O Document AI serve to democratize AI for all

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–H2O.ai, the AI Cloud leader, today announced it has been named Best Overall AI Company as part of the AI Breakthrough Awards program.

The award judges recognized that what sets H2O.ai apart from the competition is its H2O AI Cloud, a state-of-the-art AI cloud platform that combines H2O.ai’s groundbreaking automated no code / low code solutions together on a single, unified platform. Designed to support H2O.ai’s core mission of democratizing AI, the H2O AI Cloud was created to simplify and accelerate making AI that users can trust and operate efficiently, driving adoption and business value at companies like AT&T, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Kaiser Permanente.

“It is our mission to enable companies to become AI superpowers and at H2O.ai we believe the best way to do that is to make AI more accessible, understandable and equitable by providing access to automated and low code / no code solutions,” says H2O.ai CEO and founder, Sri Ambati. “Many of the world’s top Kaggle Grandmasters are behind H2O’s innovative solutions and this honor by the AI Breakthrough Awards is a testament to their groundbreaking work in supporting enterprises in achieving their AI goals.”

As part of the company’s recent momentum, H2O.ai launched its H2O Hydrogen Torch in February 2022, a pioneering no code/low code deep learning (DL) training engine which runs on the H2O AI Cloud, that makes it easy for users to create image, video and natural language processing (NLP) models without prior coding knowledge. The company’s H2O Document AI, used by leading organizations like UCSF Health, was announced in December 2021 and is another no code enterprise tool utilizing the latest innovations in machine learning to automate processing of a wide variety of document types with accuracy and speed not previously possible.

Now in its fifth year, the AI Breakthrough Awards recognizes breakthrough AI companies, products and services. This year’s program saw entries from more than 2,950 companies from around the world.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the leading AI cloud company, on a mission to democratize AI for everyone. Customers use the H2O AI Cloud platform to rapidly solve complex business problems and accelerate the discovery of new ideas. H2O.ai is the trusted AI provider to more than 20,000 global organizations, including AT&T, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Capital One, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, GlaxoSmithKline, Hitachi, Kaiser Permanente, Procter & Gamble, PayPal, PwC, Reckitt, Unilever and Walgreens, over half of the Fortune 500 and one million data scientists. Goldman Sachs, NVIDIA and Wells Fargo are not only customers and partners, but strategic investors in the company. H2O.ai’s customers have honored the company with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 78— the highest in the industry based on breadth of technology and deep employee expertise. The world’s top 20 Kaggle Grandmasters (the community of best-in-the-world machine learning practitioners and data scientists) are employees of H2O.ai. A strong AI for Good ethos to make the world a better place and Responsible AI drive the company’s purpose. Please join our movement at H2O.ai.

