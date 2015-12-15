Yugabyte Announces Fourth Annual Distributed SQL Summit to Accelerate Cloud Native Initiatives in Any Future

The Industry’s Go-To Distributed SQL Event Will Bring Together Practitioners and Technology Leaders to Meet, Learn, and Share Expertise

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yugabyte, the leading open source distributed SQL database company, today announced that it will host the fourth annual Distributed SQL Summit (DSS) on September 14, 2022, expanding on previous years with the biggest global virtual event to date, followed by a series of in-person DSS days around the world.

This year’s community-focused event will feature new product announcements, real-world experiences from YugabyteDB users and customers, live Yugabyte University workshops, training and certification sessions, best practices presentations, fireside chats, and more.

Developers, system architects, open source community members, and technology leaders will explore the critical role that distributed SQL plays in enabling modern, cloud native applications, and helping organizations transform into future-proof data-driven enterprises.

Following the example of industry leaders from Fiserv, GM, Kroger, Rakuten, Walmart, and Wells Fargo who have presented at previous DSS events, practitioners and executives from some of the world’s leading companies will share how adopting YugabyteDB helped them eliminate the tradeoffs of legacy database systems and prepare for future demands and opportunities.

“The growing adoption of cloud native architectures and agile development practices is accentuating the need for modern databases that enable organizations to innovate faster at lower cost and with lower risk today and in the future,” said Karthik Ranganathan, co-founder and CTO of Yugabyte. “The Distributed SQL Summit offers a place for developers, operators, technology leaders, and practitioners to discuss their achievements and challenges, and gain the expertise they need to realize the full potential of their distributed SQL databases.”

The virtual Distributed SQL Summit will serve as the kick-off for a series of regional in-person DSS Day events throughout September and October. These events will focus on helping organizations of all sizes realize the critical role a modern data layer plays in preparing for any future. Attendees will learn how to transform into a data-driven organization by adopting the right strategy and infrastructure to handle an uncertain and rapidly changing future.

Tickets to the Distributed SQL Summit 2022 are available now at no cost. To learn more about the Distributed SQL Summit, register for this event, or to register for upcoming in-person events, please visit: https://distributedsql.org/

Follow the conversation on Twitter at #DSS22 for live updates.

About Yugabyte

​​Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud-native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. www.yugabyte.com

