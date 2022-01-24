Survey Reveals Resiliency Remains Elusive for Organizations

71% of US companies cited supply chain disruption as the biggest issue; in the UK 73% Brexit remains the primary source of disruption

London, UK; June 9th 2022: Disruption remains a constant for organizations, with the majority struggling to build resiliency into their operations, a survey from Orbus Software uncovered. The poll of 1,000 IT decision-makers in the US and UK found that 89% of companies have experienced some form of disruption over the last two years. However, over half of enterprises are struggling to increase resiliency, with 44% lacking a dedicated team.

In response to the pandemic digital initiatives have accelerated for the vast majority (83%) of enterprises, with seventy-eight percent reporting dramatic changes to their business models, including 39% migrating to the cloud and almost half (44%) restructuring their teams during this period. However, despite these strategic shifts, only 36% were able to report business growth.

Those enterprises that suffered disruption experienced knock-on effects, spanning staff shortages (56%), supply chain issues and increased business costs (48%) coupled with technology costs increasing (44%). This highlights the interdependencies of organizations and the need to prioritize resiliency. Many are struggling primarily because of the complex web of disparate or legacy systems along with a lack of buy-in from management or other departments.

Looking ahead, 52% of IT decision-makers believe they need to account for regulatory changes. Among the top technology investment priorities for the remainder of 2022 were:

Digital privacy (37%)

Digital transformation (35%)

Cybersecurity threats (35%)

Business continuity (31%)

Rupert Colbourne, Chief Technology Officer of Orbus Software, commented, “With the tsunami of disruption that organizations have experienced, it’s clear that operational resiliency needs prioritizing. Without creating agility, businesses leave themselves exposed to the whims of change and can expect their operations to continue to suffer.”

