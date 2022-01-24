Westcon-Comstor Recognized as the Worldwide Partner of the Year 2021 by Juniper Networks

[London, UK] – [9th June] – Westcon-Comstor, global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced that it was recognized as a Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Each year, Juniper Networks recognizes partners who have demonstrated innovative solutions to driving new business, exceptional attention to customer experience and have overachieved financial goals.

Westcon-Comstor was recognized as the 2021 Worldwide Distribution Partner of the Year for its ability to develop innovative data center and cloud-integrated network solutions that integrate Juniper Networks technologies.

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The Program not only recognizes partners for outstanding performance, but also focuses on partner development through specializations, certification and Enterprise Plus and Deal Registration programs that aim to drive opportunity in the AI-Driven Enterprise.

“Westcon-Comstor has done an incredible job helping Juniper partners and their customers realize the vision of the AI-driven enterprise along with skillfully navigating industry-wide supply chain issues,” said Gordon Mackintosh, GVP of Global Channels and Virtual Sales at Juniper Networks. “Westcon-Comstor is an important partner of Juniper and we are pleased to honor them as the 2021 Worldwide Distribution Partner of the Year.”

“We are delighted to be recognized by Juniper as a partner of the year. Five years ago, we would never have thought this would have been possible. However, our teams across all markets have continued to invest, focus and work together to great effect. We can do so much more together as we expand the relationship further,” said David Grant, Westcon-Comstor CEO.

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 70 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and more than 30 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.

WestconComstor.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

# # #

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

CCgroup for Westcon-Comstor

Charlie O’Toole / Priscillia Chun

T: +44 7977 268049

E: [email protected]

Source: RealWire