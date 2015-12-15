Swoop and iHeartMedia Bring Precision Healthcare Audiences to Broadcast Radio

Swoop’s privacy-safe patient segments can now be used by healthcare marketers to plan activation across iHeartMedia’s industry-leading broadcast radio ecosystem.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Swoop, the leader in privacy-safe AI-generated audiences for healthcare marketing, today announced a strategic partnership with iHeartMedia, the leading audio media company in the U.S., that makes its custom patient audiences available for broadcast radio planning, activation and measurement. Pharmaceutical and life sciences companies can now leverage the same brand-exclusive Swoop segments they already use for digital activation to better inform media planning across iHeartMedia’s ad-enabled broadcast radio portfolio, which reaches nine out of 10 Americans monthly, driving greater engagement and conversion, and ultimately increasing Rx lift.

As one of iHeartMedia’s preferred healthcare data providers, Swoop enables healthcare marketers to move from legacy age and gender buying to data-driven broadcast radio activation in an ad-enabled portfolio that reaches more than 275 million individuals per month, representing 90 percent of the U.S. adult population.

By applying privacy-safe machine learning and artificial intelligence to a real world data universe of more than 300 million de-identified patient journeys and 65 billion anonymous social determinants of health signals, Swoop develops audiences specifically designed for a brand’s unique objectives and a treatment’s core therapeutic advantages. With the industry’s highest audience quality (AQ), Swoop patient segments can be used to more effectively plan radio media strategy, optimizing channel performance and outcomes.

“By partnering with iHeartMedia, we are bringing Swoop’s highly precise patient audiences to the largest ad-supported audio network in America, allowing healthcare marketers to more easily reach a highly engaged population that is most likely to benefit from a specific treatment,” said Scott Rines, Chief Revenue Officer for Swoop. “Applying the same audiences they already use for digital activation to broadcast radio will help advertisers optimize their reach and frequency, and develop the most beneficial media mix for their brand.”

“iHeartMedia has been leading the way in data driven media planning and delivery for all forms of audio including streaming, podcast and broadcast radio,” said Brian Kaminsky, Chief Data Officer and President of Revenue Strategies for iHeartMedia. “Our goal is to make sure we’re getting our client’s messages to the right listeners and driving results. Our partnership with Swoop, and their pharmaceutical industry-leading audience segments, powers up our ability to fulfill that promise for healthcare marketers who are struggling to find the combination of reach and audience targeting that only iHeartMedia’s combined audio platforms which includes the massive scale of broadcast radio can provide.”

Swoop has built more than 3,000 exclusive privacy-safe patient segments for 42 of the top 50 pharmaceutical brands and 18 of the top 20 healthcare marketing agencies. Audiences are built against each client’s unique ideal patient definitions and brand objectives, and audience quality is independently verified by a third party prior to activation, providing full performance transparency. It is the first consumer health data company to become a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and assures 100% compliance with the NAI 2020 Code of Conduct Guidelines, making its segments approved for common, specialty and rare conditions, both sensitive and non-sensitive in nature.

About Swoop

Swoop (www.swoop.com), part of Real Chemistry, empowers the world’s leading pharmaceutical brands to better educate patients about disease states and the therapies that could remedy their conditions, as well as enable them to become active participants in their treatment journey. Swoop’s HIPAA-certified and NAI-accredited system of activation has uncovered over 3,000 unique target audiences for precisely activating patient populations and their healthcare ecosystems through cross-channel marketing strategies. By utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning and evolutionary computation in conjunction with a real-world data universe of over 300 million de-identified patients and 65 billion anonymized social determinants of health signals, Swoop’s segments are superior in audience quality, lead to optimal conversion and drive increased Rx lift. It’s no wonder that 18 of the top 20 healthcare marketing agencies and 42 of the top 50 pharmaceutical brands power their marketing efforts with Swoop. And we are just getting started.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined, and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

