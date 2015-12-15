Forethought Announces Triage Quickstart, Enhancing AI Platform for Instant Case Automation

Triage Quickstart Empowers Customers to Tag Cases with Pre-Built and Custom Classifiers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forethought, the human-centered AI platform, today announced the launch of Triage Quickstart, an extension of Triage that allows customers to automate case tagging with clicks.

“We know that support agents are focused on getting to customer issues as quickly as possible, but they’re stuck doing mundane tasks like manually prioritizing, categorizing, and routing cases,” said Sambhav Galada, Triage Product Manager at Forethought. “We created Triage Quickstart to instantly automate the process of tagging cases without any coding required, enabling customer experience leaders to understand support inquiries at scale.”

Triage Quickstart includes a mix of pre-built and custom classifiers that automatically predicts case characteristics, properly prioritizes, and routes to the right team. This includes classifiers like sentiment analysis, spam detection, urgency detection, language routing, root cause analysis and more. Triage Quickstart provides customers:

Pre-Built Classifiers: Access ready-to-install classifiers that automatically suggest field values and route cases, enabling agents to accelerate response time.

Access ready-to-install classifiers that automatically suggest field values and route cases, enabling agents to accelerate response time. Custom Tagging: Empower agents with personalized classifiers like CSAT, product feedback, and more.

Empower agents with personalized classifiers like CSAT, product feedback, and more. Seamless Helpdesk Integration: Connect with environments like Zendesk, Salesforce and other support platforms – allowing agents to automate tagging in their preferred helpdesk.

“Gusto serves hundreds of thousands of businesses across the US,” said Natalie Fochtman, Gusto. “Forethought Triage has been an important tool we use to empower our Customer Experience teams to better serve our customers by making it easier and faster to route the right cases to the right team.”

Triage Quickstart will be included with Forethought Triage and is available to customers at no additional charge. Learn more about Triage Quickstart here.

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought is a leading AI company providing customer service solutions that transform the customer experience. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing human-centered AI at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing tickets, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge — all from one platform.

