TCG Japan Regional Forum shines spotlight on IoT security

Beaverton, OR, USA, June 29, 2022 – As society becomes increasingly dependent on IoT devices, the Japan Regional Forum (JRF) of the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) will host its 13th Open Workshop to discuss the latest security threats and issues, and how they can be addressed.

During the free-to-attend seminar, experts from the Cyber Defense Institute Inc., TCG, Tokai University and GlobalPlatform will share insights into the requirements of IoT devices in the digital age, how to respond to these demands, and the expectations for IoT security. The seminar will be conducted in a hybrid format on Friday, July 8.

“IoT devices not only support consumers but also various public services, industries and services in the field of critical infrastructure,” said Marie Ando, TCG Co-Chair at the JRF of TCG. “It is therefore vital that we share information on the current security landscape, while discussing how TCG technology can contribute to security reinforcement and response. Our 13th Open Workshop will give participants a chance to connect with the various standardization efforts that are being advanced globally.”

According to Statista, the IoT market will grow to around 1.6 trillion by 2025. The increase in IoT devices creates a complex environment and makes security a top concern for many individuals and organizations.

Taking place from 1.15pm JST / 9.15pm PST, the workshop will conclude with a roundtable involving all participants.

To register to attend the workshop, visit: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2816535370533/WN_p6RwB9jlR6-JyiMjlQn_cQ

ENDS

About TCG

TCG is a not-for-profit organization formed to develop, define and promote open, vendor-neutral, global industry specifications and standards, supportive of a hardware-based root of trust, for interoperable trusted computing platforms. More information is available at the TCG website, www.trustedcomputinggroup.org. Follow TCG on Twitter and on LinkedIn. The organization offers a number of resources for developers and designers at develop.trustedcomputinggroup.org.

Twitter: @TrustedComputin

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/trusted-computing-group/

Source: RealWire