ALIO Industries Makes Strategic Appointment

(29th June 2022, Arvada, CO, USA) Leading nanometer-level motion control solutions innovator ALIO Industries, is pleased to announce that Peter Lehner has recently accepted the role of Director of Sales and Marketing, a highly strategic appointment as ALIO continues to secure increased market share across industry.

ALIO was recently acquired by Allied Motion, a company that commands huge respect throughout global industry, and which has the acumen, market penetration, and technological and commercial savvy to take ALIO’s motion control solutions to a much greater number of customers than could have been achieved alone.

Bill Hennessey, Founder and President of ALIO Industries says, “Following our recent acquisition by Allied Motion, ALIO has a great opportunity to augment its customer base in a number of industry sectors, and Peter Lehner will be a huge part of this initiative. ALIO is synonymous with accuracy and innovation in ultra-precision motion control solutions, and is driven by a peerless team of exceptional engineers that have an obsessive focus on nanometer-level motion control, customer success, and pushing the boundaries of what is perceived as possible. As we embrace Peter’s experience and market insights, we are excited about what the future has to hold.”

Over the last 10 years, Lehner has held various positions in sales at KEYENCE (a leading provider of sensorics and measurement solutions for factory automation originating from Japan) and attocube systems AG (a leading provider of piezo-based nano positioning devices, interferometers and cryogenic instruments in Germany).

Having led and grown attocube’s Motion & Sensing sales team in recent years — especially growing markets in Europe and Asia — he brings to ALIO a profound knowledge of the challenges and opportunities in the precision positioning market. Lehner has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Economics from the University of Passau as well as a Master’s Degree in Business Law (LL.M) from the Nuremberg Institute of Technology.

Lehner says, “I am delighted to join the ALIO team at this exciting time for the company and the precision positioning market. ALIO has a great reputation in the sector, and through partnership and collaboration with OEM customers, has consistently provided cost-effective and timely ultra-precise motion control solutions for the most exacting applications. As demand increases for true repeatable nanometer-level precision across industry, the opportunities for ALIO are huge, and I look forward to helping the company increasing its customer base moving forward.”

About ALIO Industries

ALIO, now an Allied Motion Company, is an innovator that designs and produces global best-in-class motion control technologies. Over the years, ALIO has achieved market-leadership and pre-eminence through a reputation built on honesty, integrity, reliability, and trust, coupled with an obsessive focus and passion to deliver ground-breaking and exceptionally high-quality motion control solutions for our customers. The company works with customers that require the best and command an unparalleled level of expertise and a breadth of experience born out of 20 years at the vanguard of innovation in areas of engineering where razor-sharp attention to quality and reliability are vital.

About Allied Motion

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of applications within the Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronic, and Industrial Markets. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical, and electronic controlled motion technologies. Its products include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, , incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, Industrial safety rated I/O Modules, Universal Industrial Communications Gateways and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its “technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.