 Teads Launches Ambitious Attention Program at Cannes Lions to Advance Omnichannel Attention Measurement Combining Creative and Media

● Global Media Platform will be first to natively offer attention measurement and creative optimization for brands across every screen

● Teads’ unique approach incorporates all 4 key drivers of attention; Creative, Quality of Media, Relevancy and Ad Experience

● Industry leading partners, Adelaide, Lumen and Realeyes join Teads to deliver robust, creative and cross-screen, attention measurement for campaigns

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teads, The Global Media Platform, is advancing its leadership in attention measurement by launching the Teads Attention Program. The program will arm brands with optimal multi-screen reporting of attention metrics within Teads Ad Manager. Through Teads’ global scale within quality publishers and connected TV providers, and integrations with industry-leading attention measurement partners, this pioneering program will accelerate the understanding of attention for media buyers and media owners allowing them to plan, buy, optimize and report on attention to ultimately drive a better return on media investment for brands. Attention is proven to be 3x more effective at predicting outcomes than viewability with the key drivers identified as Creative, Quality of Media, Relevancy and Ad Experience. As digital investments are fluidly allocated across channels, brands are looking for better ways to measure this new metric across every screen.

“We are proud to be stewarding the evolution of attention measurement with the launch of our attention program as we know the differentiated impact attention has on campaign outcomes and in turn, a brand’s business.” said Caroline Hugonenc, SVP Research & Insights at Teads, “This is a huge step forward for the industry, and we’ll continue working with all of our publisher, agency and advertiser partners to guide them on how to work with this new metric and align it to their business goals.”

Now, omnichannel attention measurement will be made possible with Teads in conjunction with Adelaide and Realeyes. With more than 2,000 creatives measured, Teads’ long-standing facial coding measurement with Realeyes means the platform can combine both creative and media quality metrics from Adelaide to provide sophisticated solutions for brands. This partnership will enable brands to pre-test creative by screen type to capture attention levels ahead of campaign launch. Advertisers can leverage these unified attention insights to optimize live campaigns, connecting the right creative with the right screen resulting in greater impact, higher outcomes and increased efficiency.

“We’re excited to partner with Teads to deploy attention metrics on a global scale for better planning, optimization, and most importantly, advertiser outcomes,” said Marc Guldimann, Co-founder & CEO of Adelaide. “Teads’ rigorous approach to attention metrics is exemplified by their work to understand the nuances of how media and creative influence attention.”

In addition, Teads is breaking new grounds in partnership with Lumen by now offering native reporting of attention metrics within Teads Ad Manager, alongside in-context creative testing tools, which allow advertisers to optimize their asset. It is the first time a 3rd party attention company integrates with a technology platform, enabling brands to more accurately and robustly report on the level of attention their ads have received for a campaign. By connecting Lumen attention data with Brand Pulse, Teads’ in-house brand lift solution, Teads will also be able to advise brands on the level of attention they require for a specific campaign.

Mike Follett, Managing Director, Lumen Research added; “We’re really excited to extend our relationship with the Teads team. Teads and Lumen have led the debate around the Attention Economy, so it’s great to see how initial research projects have now turned into business tools”.

By integrating with leading attention measurement vendors, Lumen and Adelaide, and ad-testing leader Realeyes, Teads is building out a robust set of tools enabling brands to drive greater media effectiveness and business results. As the program evolves, Teads will integrate additional partners and capabilities.

“We’re excited to expand our longstanding partnership with Teads and other best-in-class partners to advance the advertising industry’s adoption of attention metrics,” said Mihkel Jäätma, co-founder and CEO, Realeyes. “The advertising industry is moving from tonnage to quality, bringing together creative and media attention metrics to make smarter decisioning, drive higher ROI and create better consumer experiences.”

The pioneering program will be available in Beta mode in July, and released later in 2022.

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads’ modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s best publishers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach 1.9 billion unique monthly users in brand safe, responsible advertising environments, while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of over 1,200 people in 30 countries. For more information, visit: www.teads.com

About Adelaide

Adelaide is the leader in the rapidly growing field of attention-based media quality measurement. Adelaide’s metric, AU, helps advertisers make better media investment decisions. AU is an omnichannel metric that evaluates thousands of signals to predict attention and drive more efficient outcomes. Since 2019, Adelaide has helped the world’s top brands understand media quality across their entire media spend and uncover valuable optimization opportunities to reduce waste and drive better results. Named after the global epicenter of evidence-based marketing in southern Australia, Adelaide is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit adelaidemetrics.com.

About Lumen

Lumen is the leading attention technology company in the world, with large scale permanent panels in the US and the UK, and temporary panels across many other global markets. Lumen’s eye tracking technology converts the webcam on a users’ phone or desktop computer into a high quality eye tracking camera, capturing not only what users could see, but also what they do in fact look at. Lumen’s eye-tracking panels are recruited to be nationally representative and fully GDPR compliant.

About Realeyes

Realeyes is a leading attention data platform. Using front-facing cameras and the latest in computer vision and machine learning, Realeyes measures attention of opt-in participants as they watch video content online. This empowers brands, publishers and technology platforms to predict response and optimize their content, as well as target the right content to the right audiences. Founded in 2007, Realeyes has offices in New York, London, Tokyo and Budapest. Partners include brands such as Mars Inc, Church & Dwight, Hershey’s and Expedia, agencies Ipsos, Dentsu and Publicis, and platforms such as Google, TikTok, WarnerMedia and Teads. Visit realeyesit.com.

